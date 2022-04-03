What's new

Will opposition dare to take the matter to court?

Will opposition take the matters to court?

  • Yes

    Votes: 21 63.6%

  • No

    Votes: 8 24.2%

  • Not sure

    Votes: 4 12.1%
  • Total voters
    33
Jazzbot

Jazzbot

If the matter goes to the court, then court is bound to discuss all the details and then issue verdict. Since the matter is sensitive and involves national security, foreign funded regime change, high treason etc. Do you think opposition will dare to do this?


@Falcon26 @SmartGeek @Ghazwa-e-Hind @AMG_12 @Foxtrot-Bravo @Areesh @Mugen @Bilal. @mourning sage @PakSarZameen47 @Darth.Vad3r @khail007 @Patriot forever @_NOBODY_ @Bravo6ix @Evil Flare @koolio @Stealth @AZ1 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @_Nabil_ @Sal12 @Trango Towers @Ahmad Saleem @Major Sam @HRK @V. Makarov @Scorpio_26 @Iron Shrappenel @N.Siddiqui @Mugen @Chacha_Facebooka @coffee_cup @Inception-06 @SabzShaheen
 
Bilal.

Jazzbot said:
If the matter goes to the court, then court is bound to discuss all the details and then issue verdict. Since the matter is sensitive and involves national security, foreign funded regime change, high treason etc. Do you think opposition will dare to do this?


@Falcon26 @SmartGeek @Ghazwa-e-Hind @AMG_12 @Foxtrot-Bravo @Areesh @Mugen @Bilal. @mourning sage @PakSarZameen47 @Darth.Vad3r @khail007 @Patriot forever @_NOBODY_ @Bravo6ix @Evil Flare @koolio @Stealth @AZ1 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @_Nabil_ @Sal12 @Trango Towers @Ahmad Saleem @Major Sam @HRK @V. Makarov @Scorpio_26 @Iron Shrappenel @N.Siddiqui @Mugen @Chacha_Facebooka @coffee_cup @Inception-06 @SabzShaheen
Click to expand...
It’s a multi-tier war against the rotten system and it’s players that don’t only exist in the politics but also other power structures.
 
Knockingdoors

All the opposittion are done.. They will have a high treason cases thrown at them. They are pretty gone for as far as Pakistan. This was the last gambit for them. Long term prison sentences to expect under treason
 
Jazzbot said:
If the matter goes to the court, then court is bound to discuss all the details and then issue verdict. Since the matter is sensitive and involves national security, foreign funded regime change, high treason etc. Do you think opposition will dare to do this?


@Falcon26 @SmartGeek @Ghazwa-e-Hind @AMG_12 @Foxtrot-Bravo @Areesh @Mugen @Bilal. @mourning sage @PakSarZameen47 @Darth.Vad3r @khail007 @Patriot forever @_NOBODY_ @Bravo6ix @Evil Flare @koolio @Stealth @AZ1 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @_Nabil_ @Sal12 @Trango Towers @Ahmad Saleem @Major Sam @HRK @V. Makarov @Scorpio_26 @Iron Shrappenel @N.Siddiqui @Mugen @Chacha_Facebooka @coffee_cup @Inception-06 @SabzShaheen
Click to expand...
Rumor in Town, SC bench in making.
 
mourning sage

Jazzbot said:
If the matter goes to the court, then court is bound to discuss all the details and then issue verdict. Since the matter is sensitive and involves national security, foreign funded regime change, high treason etc. Do you think opposition will dare to do this?


@Falcon26 @SmartGeek @Ghazwa-e-Hind @AMG_12 @Foxtrot-Bravo @Areesh @Mugen @Bilal. @mourning sage @PakSarZameen47 @Darth.Vad3r @khail007 @Patriot forever @_NOBODY_ @Bravo6ix @Evil Flare @koolio @Stealth @AZ1 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @_Nabil_ @Sal12 @Trango Towers @Ahmad Saleem @Major Sam @HRK @V. Makarov @Scorpio_26 @Iron Shrappenel @N.Siddiqui @Mugen @Chacha_Facebooka @coffee_cup @Inception-06 @SabzShaheen
Click to expand...
I doubt it. I have a feeling opposition will now breakup because in elections, it will compete against each other.
 
Jazzbot said:
If the matter goes to the court, then court is bound to discuss all the details and then issue verdict. Since the matter is sensitive and involves national security, foreign funded regime change, high treason etc. Do you think opposition will dare to do this?


@Falcon26 @SmartGeek @Ghazwa-e-Hind @AMG_12 @Foxtrot-Bravo @Areesh @Mugen @Bilal. @mourning sage @PakSarZameen47 @Darth.Vad3r @khail007 @Patriot forever @_NOBODY_ @Bravo6ix @Evil Flare @koolio @Stealth @AZ1 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @_Nabil_ @Sal12 @Trango Towers @Ahmad Saleem @Major Sam @HRK @V. Makarov @Scorpio_26 @Iron Shrappenel @N.Siddiqui @Mugen @Chacha_Facebooka @coffee_cup @Inception-06 @SabzShaheen
Click to expand...
If they go there they will be trapped as national security committee accepted that it legitimate.. now speaker rulings. Chas ah gaye. Kasa deya fir
 
Jazzbot said:
False rumors, don't think a suo moto will happen as it's purely NA's internal matter. Legally courts can't intervene. Even if they do, don't think they can over rule it.
Click to expand...
Its not that easy. Many experts on various news channels are saying that its an unconsitutional move by deputy speaker. SC may roll back deputy speaker move completely and voting may happen again perhaps by tomorrow.

Zibago said:
It has already taken notice but ruling of speaker cant be challenged
Click to expand...
Yes, PTI is banking on this. Lets see.
 
WotTen

Billoo said they will give dharna in Parliament House and they have instructed their lawyers to take the matter to SC.
 
I believe if they do take it to the court, it may backfire and in case a JIT is formed to investigate, opposition may end up revealing real links between them and their Western masters. I believe they'll play it carefully.
 

