Will of the People

Seems like imported Enlightened Moderation is dying out in Pakistan and the will of the people of Pakistan has emerged again. The liberal faction has been defeated first by removal of Musharraf and now with the defeat of US in Afghanistan.

The people of Pakistan resisted the foreign backed and installed governments politically. The people of Afghanistan resisted them militarily. Both have succeeded.

The 9/11 False Flag Operation provided an opening and legal cause for a Crusade against Muslim countries by the Republicans and Zionists. Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya were destroyed and puppets were installed in most.

This is similar to the Battle of Khandaq where the Jews gathered the tribes from all over Arabia to finish off the nascent State of Medina once and for all.

The Khandaq (Ditch) technique of Iranian Muslim convert Salman Farsi R.A prevented the Kuffars from entering Medina and the Muslims played a waiting game with skirmishes around the ditch. Allah's help came in the for of strong wind which blew away the tents of the Kuffar and they were forced to retreat.

Similarly USA brought all the Nations of NATO and other Camp Followers to Afghanistan and occupied it. The Durand line and the mountains were the Khandaq. On the outer side the Taliban played a waiting game and engaged in skirmishes. This time the Gentle Wind in the form of Kamikaze attacks put the Crusaders on the defensive.

The people inside Medina (Pakistan) resisted politically and sidelined Musharraf just like the Holy Prophet sidelined the leader of the Munafiqeen Abdullah Ibn Ubayy.

Just like General Hameed Gull said:

" 9/11 bahana hai, Afghanistan thikana hai aur Pakistan nishana hai"

What we are witnessing is a turning point in the Muslim and Human History. The American Century and the Crusade has been defeated in Afghanistan.

Now the victory of the Taliban will give strength to the suppressed Muslims in Iraq, Syria and Libya, Palestine and Kashmir. The tide has turned against the Crusaders.

The Taliban wave is sweeping away the left behind US debris and the camp followers are running.

Brings to mind the fall of Saigon!

Sura An Nasr - Divine Support

When the victory of Allah has come and the conquest,
And you see the people entering into the religion of Allah in multitudes,
Then exalt [Him] with praise of your Lord and ask forgiveness of Him. Indeed, He is ever Accepting of repentance.

Afghan Baqi, Kohsar Baqi
 
Bro you are over stretching the liberal pakistani vibe. Our feudal capitalist eilte is like chameleon which works for personal gains and changes color/outlook depending upon who's offering what so anything becomes cool for the right price.


You just need to see their enlightened treatment extended towards the locals -----. As for the followers well some just took it serioulsy others adopted the liberal mania to earn a fortune from the trickle down effect.


No big fan of musharaf but he's the only leader after jinnah who annoyed and to some extent changed the status qou in favour of we the people e.g free media, HEC, world class rescue service, highway patrolling police, exponential increase in the middle class nunbers, a first time transfer of admin and financial power at the district level from the babus aka colonial leftover to the common man via elected mayors (no wonder he's still considered a celebrity in rural areas) assertive judiciary ? Ok it was by accident :D etc.



Now compare his tenure with the subsequent good old bastardised form of governance spawned through a pact made between the evangelicals and the ahm ahm every single achievement seems to be going in a reverse gear .
 
And exactly how will this Taliban strength be transported to each of those suppressed areas?
 
