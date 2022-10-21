What's new

Will not take extension, retire in five weeks, says COAS General Bajwa

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,640
20
27,134
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1666345251475.png

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday said that he will not take an extension and retire after five weeks, Geo News reported, quoting unnamed sources.

The COAS, according to the sources, said that the army will not play any role in politics.

It is pertinent to note that the extended term of General Bajwa is ending on November 29 and the government has announced that the appointment of his successor will be made in due course and according to the Constitution.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has called for deferring the appointment, saying the incumbent rulers are not qualified to take a decision in this regard.
www.geo.tv

Will not take extension, retire in five weeks, says COAS General Bajwa

Army will not play any role in politics, says General Bajwa
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
Last edited:
newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
12,148
-28
12,597
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
may chala belgium wuur jao Pakistanion!!!

shaheed boys plot here plot there plot everywehre

General Boys Plots in Belgium and Australia!
 
M

mudas777

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
2,351
-4
3,927
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Traitor general have made enough money to live on abroad. Bajwa its not you don't want extension its no one is giving you, lair till the end.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,640
20
27,134
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

COAS GENERAL QAMAR JAVED BAJWA SAYS WILL RETIRE IN FIVE WEEKS​


RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said will not take an extension and retire after five weeks, ARY News reported, quoting well-placed sources.

The COAS says he has no plans for an extension in his tenure and reiterated that he will retire after five weeks, the sources said.

General Bajwa said that the army will not play any role in politics, the sources quoted COAS.
Earlier, at a recent luncheon attended by the COAS General Bajwa at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington during his recent US trip, he had said the armed forces have distanced themselves from politics and want to stay out of it in the future as well.
Read more: COAS says Pakistan’s nuclear weapons safe and protected
Gen Bajwa also reiterated his resolve to leave after the completion of his term as the army chief this November.
General Qamar Javed Bajwa was appointed as COAS on 29 November 2016 by the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif prime minister Sharif. After the completion of his first term, General Bajwa’s tenure as the chief of the army chief was extended for another three years, starting from November 2019 until November 2022, by the former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.
arynews.tv

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa says will retire in five weeks

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said will not take an extension and retire after five weeks, ARY News reported,
arynews.tv arynews.tv

dunyanews.tv

COAS General Bajwa says will retire in five weeks

COAS General Bajwa says will retire in five weeks.
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Zardari is not ruling out another extension to Gen Bajwa
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
3K
Khan2727
K
V
PTI leaders take exception to Nawaz Sharif’s input over COAS appointment
Replies
7
Views
253
Clutch
Clutch
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FIA identifies social media account spreading fake news about army, COAS Gen Bajwa
Replies
3
Views
344
pakman12
P
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan Army to keep its distance from politics: Bajwa
2
Replies
15
Views
262
Maula Jatt
Maula Jatt
muhammadhafeezmalik
Gen Bajwa’s role vibrant in serving Islam, democracy, defence: CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
1K
Azad_ Kashmiri
Azad_ Kashmiri

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom