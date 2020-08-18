/ Register

  • Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Will not share administrative powers of Karachi with anyone: CM

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Chagai-I, Aug 18, 2020 at 12:10 AM.

    Chagai-I

    The administrative and governmental powers of Sindh will not be shared with anyone, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while addressing a press conference on Monday.

    Some people make statements about trampling the constitution but that is not possible, said Shah. Such discussions hurt the sentiments of the people of the province, he added, referring to the political conversation surrounding governance of Karachi in recent days. This is all to divert attention from other issues, he opined.

    "We have made efforts to improve the infrastructure in Karachi," he claimed. This is not to say that the situation is very good, but crises have emerged in other cities too, he said. However, by focusing [solely] on Karachi, attention is diverted from other developmental failures in the country, he added.

    According to sources, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan also met with Shah on Sunday to allay the Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh government's concerns.

    The AGP assured Shah that the Centre is not going to intervene in Sindh’s affairs by imposing the governor’s rule or by invoking Article 149 of the constitution in a bid to put Karachi under the federal government’s control.

    However, the state’s top law officer communicated to Sindh CM that the federal government desires that a powerful local government system is introduced in Karachi as the incumbent LG system in the country’s commercial hub does not give meaningful power to the mayor.

    Prime Minister Imran Khan has also asked AGP Khan to push for empowering the LGs in the apex court. It is expected that the Supreme Court will take up the matter in the next couple of weeks.

    https://tribune.com.pk/story/225992...rative-powers-of-karachi-with-anyone-cm-murad
     
    Imran Khan

    upload_2020-8-17_22-13-46.jpeg
     
    Chagai-I

    Imran Khan

    its really sad and painful karachi is lossing every day . if they keep it liek this 10 more years karachi will be 2nd tier city of pakistan
     
    El Sidd

    they should write it on a 50RS affidavit in calibri font
     
    Dil Pakistan

    He can say whatever he wants to say.

    Army has brought him on the table to work with MQM and PTI. If he had any strength he would have refused to be dictated by army.
     
    Areesh

    Lanat on him and every person of his fascist party
     
