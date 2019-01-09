/ Register

  • Wednesday, January 9, 2019

Will not allow Indian content as 'it damages our culture': CJP

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by Clutch, Jan 9, 2019 at 6:22 PM.

  Jan 9, 2019 at 6:22 PM #1
    Clutch

    Clutch SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,517
    Joined:
    Aug 3, 2008
    Ratings:
    +5 / 7,269 / -1
    Will not allow Indian content as 'it damages our culture': CJP

    Haseeb BhattiJanuary 09, 2019
    [​IMG]



    Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar says that ban on Indian content will not be lifted. — File

    Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday made it clear that the Supreme Court will not allow Indian content to be shown on Pakistani TV channels as it "damages our culture".

    A three-member SC bench, under the chief justice's stewardship, was hearing an appeal filed by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) against high courts' decision to ban the broadcast of Indian content on TV channels in Pakistan.

    Pemra's counsel Zafar Iqbal Kalanauri apprised the SC bench that foreign content had been banned on court orders before a high court issued a stay order against it.

    Pemra Chairman Saleem Baig told the court that 65 per cent of the content shown on Filmazia channel is foreign and that the number at times goes as high as 80 per cent.

    At this, the chief justice remarked that "we will not allow Indian content to be aired on [Pakistani] channels".

    Pemra counsel explained to the chief justice that "Filmazia is not a news channel but is an entertainment channel; it does not do any propaganda."

    "It is, however, damaging our culture," the top judge countered.

    The chief justice observed that the Pakistan Broadcasters Association's counsel, Faisal Siddiqui was not in attendance. "We cannot pass a judgement without hearing him," he said.

    Subsequently, the hearing was adjourned till the first week of February.

    In 2016, Pemra had imposed a complete ban on airing Indian content on local television and FM radio channels.

    The decision was largely seen as a tit-for-tat move after similar actions were taken by some channels and the entertainment industry in India against Pakistani content and artists.

    In 2017, the Lahore High Court had lifted the Pemra-imposed ban, declaring it null and void as the federal government had no objections regarding the same.

    In October 2018, the Supreme Court had reinstated the ban on the transmission of Indian content on local television channels, setting aside the LHC orders.
     
  Jan 9, 2019 at 6:23 PM #2
Clutch
    Clutch

    Clutch SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,517
    Joined:
    Aug 3, 2008
    Ratings:
    +5 / 7,269 / -1
    I agree.... Bollywood promotes the rape culture that is sweeping India as we are seeing today ..
     
  Jan 9, 2019 at 6:29 PM #3
    Jyotish Kailashkumar

    Jyotish Kailashkumar FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    962
    Joined:
    Oct 8, 2018
    Ratings:
    +1 / 581 / -6
    Country:
    Suriname
    Location:
    Netherlands
    Serious question:
    Is Bollywood culture not just the rich and flashy side of the Punjabi culture?
     
  Jan 9, 2019 at 6:30 PM #4
    Jobless Jack

    Jobless Jack FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    701
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2012
    Ratings:
    +0 / 593 / -0
    An example that all South Asian Nations should follow.

    Good Job CJP
     
  Jan 9, 2019 at 6:44 PM #5
    Mentee

    Mentee SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,020
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 11,294 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    No, rather it projects Punjabis in bad light like a bunch of jesters screaming for no reason and are inherently silly while the reality is completely opposite.
     
  Jan 9, 2019 at 6:45 PM #6
    SecularNationalist

    SecularNationalist SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,503
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2015
    Ratings:
    +4 / 3,049 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    First of all you cannot block it it,s available on youtube.
    Secondly please define a pakistani culture.
    Thirdly i agree shitty indian dramas should be banned as they add no value to our entertainment.
     
  Jan 9, 2019 at 6:49 PM #7
    Mentee

    Mentee SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,020
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 11,294 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Which emphasizes respecting elders and women and bars its subjects to perceive females as some sorta sexual commodity like chamak challoo, bachi, randi, babe, Bob and sunny - - - - - - -
     
  Jan 9, 2019 at 6:52 PM #8
    Rusty

    Rusty SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,948
    Joined:
    Jun 19, 2011
    Ratings:
    +0 / 6,357 / -0
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Pakistan
    I've met some really really dumb elders.
     
  Jan 9, 2019 at 6:54 PM #9
    Mentee

    Mentee SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,020
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 11,294 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    We too would get to that stage and prolly gonna called out dumb grumpy ol man too.
     
  Jan 9, 2019 at 6:57 PM #10
    Rusty

    Rusty SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,948
    Joined:
    Jun 19, 2011
    Ratings:
    +0 / 6,357 / -0
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Pakistan
    I'm already there :rofl:

    Elderly have destroyed Paksitan. I don't respect them unless they have earned it.
    Also, tell of a single old person that can configure a computer :D
     
  Jan 9, 2019 at 7:00 PM #11
    SecularNationalist

    SecularNationalist SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,503
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2015
    Ratings:
    +4 / 3,049 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Indian culture too respect elders though i agree women here are more respected than in india.
     
  Jan 9, 2019 at 7:03 PM #12
    Mentee

    Mentee SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,020
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 11,294 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Doctor samar Mubarak mand

    Being a tech geek to be revered is not the litmus test here. The thing which determines their authority and respect is whether they can keep a family together?


    Common young man every new generation mostly don't think so high about their elderly.
     
  Jan 9, 2019 at 7:05 PM #13
    OsmanAli98

    OsmanAli98 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,448
    Joined:
    Aug 22, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,815 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Arent Pakistanis more fond of Turkish dramas these days
     
  Jan 9, 2019 at 7:10 PM #14
    Rusty

    Rusty SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,948
    Joined:
    Jun 19, 2011
    Ratings:
    +0 / 6,357 / -0
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Pakistan
    I'm just bitter becauase the elders I grew up with didn't understand the world, and so pushed me to choices I would not have made normally.

    But really, if your only accomplishment in life is that you didn't die.... that is nothing to be proud of.

    People like Bill Gates and warren buffet should be admired.
    Babab down the street who has never left his front year.... yeah I don't respect him.
     
  Jan 9, 2019 at 7:16 PM #15
    Mentee

    Mentee SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,020
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 11,294 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Yeah thanks to those sultan serials which imo caused mayhem and distrust among the previous ruling family and pulled us out of the quagmire as the person having considerable influence over the p.m was a woman :p:

    @MastanKhan
     
