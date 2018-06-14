'Will not abandon people of Karachi in their time of crisis,' says PM Imran Khan

Karachites ought not forget who the real criminals really are!!! It is the ppp-maggots who have held Karachi hostage. If anything the people of Karachi should burn down bilawal house. Venting anger at Imran Khan does not benefit you. Rather working with Imran Khan would benefit you. My family members live in Karachi so I know their plight and I know who the real traitors are.



People of Karachi, remember that Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah is Al-Akbar. Remember that those who are traitors to Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah will be punished with a horrifying punishment. Stand together, fight against these b@$tard-ppp and block them in every aspect of life. Boycott them every step of the way. Show your disgust for these ppp-maggots openly and be patient, Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah helps those who fight to preserve their Imaan.