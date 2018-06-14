What's new

'Will not abandon people of Karachi in their time of crisis,' says PM Imran Khan

'Will not abandon people of Karachi in their time of crisis,' says PM Imran
Dawn.com 27 Aug 2020
Dawn.com 27 Aug 2020
Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government would not abandon Karachi's people in their time of crisis. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government would "not abandon" Karachi's people "in their time of crisis". — DawnNewsTV
As an unprecedented monsoon spell continued to batter Karachi on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government would "not abandon" the city's people "in their time of crisis".
The premier said that the federal government was "fully cognisant" of the devastation brought about by the rainfall, that so far has claimed dozens of lives in Karachi alone.
"My government is fully cognisant of the suffering of our people in the wake of the heavy rains, especially the people of Karachi," he said via tweets.
"I am personally monitoring the relief and rescue operations, and am in constant contact with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman and Sindh governor for regular updates."


"Have directed NDMA chairman to immediately not only rescue stranded people, but also provide emergency medical assistance, food and shelter to all those in need. I have also asked NDMA chairman to ensure restoration of utilities on an emergency basis," added the prime minister.
"We will be announcing a plan for a permanent solution to the problems caused by floods by cleaning of nullahs, fixing of the sewage system and resolving the huge challenge of water supply to the people of Karachi."


The current monsoon spell in Sindh has once again exposed the poor infrastructure in the metropolis where several areas have been submerged by rainwater, which has yet to be drained. The flooding damaged vehicles and property and resulted in the deaths of a number of people.
 
Taimoor Khan said:
Yet Karachites gave him 14 MNAs. How many seats Lahoris gave him, the place he is from?
Click to expand...
Lahore is politically much more mature in traditional politics than middle class stricken Karachi.

He vacated his seat in Karachi i believe as well.

This cosmetic statements from Islamabad are a matter of routine for Karachites.
 
T

Taimoor Khan

El Sidd said:
Click to expand...
yes, the "takht-e-Lahore" , very mature politics over decades!


No one can beat the KP when it comes to political maturity.
 
Taimoor Khan said:
yes, the "takht-e-Lahore" , very mature politics over decades!


No one can beat the KP when it comes to political maturity.
Click to expand...
That is propaganda.

Voting differently everytime does not indicate political maturity. That is mere betting which is quite rampant in KPK. Its cultural i guess over there.

Political maturity is defined by progressive lawmaking and stable economic model. Both are lacking in severity in KPK. The province has failed to regulate basic affairs like trade and commerce.

The topic is about Karachi and the masses suffering from populism.
 
Karachites ought not forget who the real criminals really are!!! It is the ppp-maggots who have held Karachi hostage. If anything the people of Karachi should burn down bilawal house. Venting anger at Imran Khan does not benefit you. Rather working with Imran Khan would benefit you. My family members live in Karachi so I know their plight and I know who the real traitors are.

People of Karachi, remember that Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah is Al-Akbar. Remember that those who are traitors to Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah will be punished with a horrifying punishment. Stand together, fight against these b@$tard-ppp and block them in every aspect of life. Boycott them every step of the way. Show your disgust for these ppp-maggots openly and be patient, Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah helps those who fight to preserve their Imaan.
 
@Clutch @El Sidd @Taimoor Khan @Chagai-I@Nasr @mikkix@Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Horus @WebMaster @Moonlightp @AgNoStiC MuSliM
You people will mostly likely despise me for this but honestly Im tired of this lahore vs karachi bs...all i hear is lahore karachi quetta peshawar needs this and that but nobody talks about us villagers, we are also part of this country (60+%) and have no representation because all these leaders are shehri babus who have never lived or visited a village their whole life. Plus i see many sheri babus making fun of us on PDF and mods dont seem to stop them, im pretty sure if i ever insulted any of the above mentioned cities then I'd be banned instantly. I remember few years back Lahore got 58% of development budget and rest of the Punjab wasn't even mentioned.
Rural population has No colleges or universities for education, no electricity or extremely expensive which labourers cannot afford( i personally know some people who decided to disconnect their electricity meter after they recieved a bill they could not pay in Summer when its around 40-50 degrees temperature here), no clean water for drinking leave aside water for crops, no roads, and the biggest problem of all is lack of medical facilities.
Im not saying that you people shouldn't complain but the truth is that all Pakistanis face the same problems and the root cause is corruption and mismanagement.
 
