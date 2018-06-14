'Will not abandon people of Karachi in their time of crisis,' says PM Imran Khan

'Will not abandon people of Karachi in their time of crisis,' says PM Imran
Dawn.com 27 Aug 2020
Facebook Count
Twitter Share
0
Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government would "not abandon" Karachi's people "in their time of crisis". — DawnNewsTV
As an unprecedented monsoon spell continued to batter Karachi on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government would "not abandon" the city's people "in their time of crisis".
The premier said that the federal government was "fully cognisant" of the devastation brought about by the rainfall, that so far has claimed dozens of lives in Karachi alone.
"My government is fully cognisant of the suffering of our people in the wake of the heavy rains, especially the people of Karachi," he said via tweets.
"I am personally monitoring the relief and rescue operations, and am in constant contact with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman and Sindh governor for regular updates."
"Have directed NDMA chairman to immediately not only rescue stranded people, but also provide emergency medical assistance, food and shelter to all those in need. I have also asked NDMA chairman to ensure restoration of utilities on an emergency basis," added the prime minister.
"We will be announcing a plan for a permanent solution to the problems caused by floods by cleaning of nullahs, fixing of the sewage system and resolving the huge challenge of water supply to the people of Karachi."
The current monsoon spell in Sindh has once again exposed the poor infrastructure in the metropolis where several areas have been submerged by rainwater, which has yet to be drained. The flooding damaged vehicles and property and resulted in the deaths of a number of people.
Dawn.com 27 Aug 2020
Facebook Count
Twitter Share
0
Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government would "not abandon" Karachi's people "in their time of crisis". — DawnNewsTV
As an unprecedented monsoon spell continued to batter Karachi on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government would "not abandon" the city's people "in their time of crisis".
The premier said that the federal government was "fully cognisant" of the devastation brought about by the rainfall, that so far has claimed dozens of lives in Karachi alone.
"My government is fully cognisant of the suffering of our people in the wake of the heavy rains, especially the people of Karachi," he said via tweets.
"I am personally monitoring the relief and rescue operations, and am in constant contact with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman and Sindh governor for regular updates."
"Have directed NDMA chairman to immediately not only rescue stranded people, but also provide emergency medical assistance, food and shelter to all those in need. I have also asked NDMA chairman to ensure restoration of utilities on an emergency basis," added the prime minister.
"We will be announcing a plan for a permanent solution to the problems caused by floods by cleaning of nullahs, fixing of the sewage system and resolving the huge challenge of water supply to the people of Karachi."
The current monsoon spell in Sindh has once again exposed the poor infrastructure in the metropolis where several areas have been submerged by rainwater, which has yet to be drained. The flooding damaged vehicles and property and resulted in the deaths of a number of people.