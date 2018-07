The rebel and the good boy

Syed Mustafa Kamal

Key stances

Kamal has challenged Karachi’s sixth housing and population census in the Supreme Court, saying Karachi’s population figures are much lower than the real figure. The petition also has other objections which the SC will take up in August.In his petition, Kamal has also asked that seats of national and Sindh assemblies be re-allocated on the basis of fresh Nadra data.





Even though Kamal first said PSP will not play politics based on ethnicity, he has still tried to appeal to the Muhajir identity during his 2018 election campaign.