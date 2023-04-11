What's new

Will Muslim population be growing if their lives were made difficult: Nirmala Sitharaman on 'negative Western perceptions'

India has the second-largest Muslim population in the world, and that population is only growing in numbers. If there is a perception, or if there’s a reality, that their lives are difficult or made difficult with the support of the state, which is what is implied in most of these write-ups, I would ask, will the Muslim population be growing than what it was in 1947?” the Finance Minister said.

Sitharaman added, “Every minority community in Pakistan is dwindling — decimated to use the harsher word — in numbers. Violence even prevails against Muhajirs, Shia and every other group you can name which is not accepted by the mainstream. I don’t know, Sunnis probably.”

Will Muslim population be growing if their lives were made difficult: Nirmala Sitharaman on ‘negative Western perceptions’

Citing widespread reportage on Opposition MPs losing their status and Muslim minorities being subjected to violence, Adam Posen questioned if these 'perceptions' had any impact on India's capital flows.
Sanghis can't produce children of their own so they hating on Muslims for doing God's work and keeping the Human race alive.

The condition of Muslims in India remains poor. While a few have managed to succeed, the partition inflicted significant damage to the community. When the best and brightest chose to leave, it created a vacuum that educated individuals were unable to fill. The Congress party views Muslims solely as a vote bank, while the BJP chooses to avoid confronting the issues entirely.

While the state has made efforts to provide equal opportunities for all, the Muslim community in India continues to face socio-economic marginalization. Addressing the community's concerns requires a concerted effort from political parties, civil society organizations, and the broader society to address the historical and structural factors that have contributed to their marginalization.
 
self segregate jo kar ke rakha hai a lot of them ne.

vicious cycle hai, first self segregate, as a result of which others begin to 'otherize' you.. it feeds into itself.

grossly generalizing here, of course there are exceptions but that's basically the score..

taali ek haanth se ni bajti.. etc
 

