Will Muslim population be growing if their lives were made difficult: Nirmala Sitharaman on ‘negative Western perceptions’ Citing widespread reportage on Opposition MPs losing their status and Muslim minorities being subjected to violence, Adam Posen questioned if these 'perceptions' had any impact on India's capital flows.

India has the second-largest Muslim population in the world, and that population is only growing in numbers. If there is a perception, or if there's a reality, that their lives are difficult or made difficult with the support of the state, which is what is implied in most of these write-ups, I would ask, will the Muslim population be growing than what it was in 1947?" the Finance Minister said.Sitharaman added, "Every minority community in Pakistan is dwindling — decimated to use the harsher word — in numbers. Violence even prevails against Muhajirs, Shia and every other group you can name which is not accepted by the mainstream. I don't know, Sunnis probably."