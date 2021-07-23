Will Mumbai finally surpass Shanghai in 2021?

In 2004, Former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh boldly declared:
"I share this aspiration with the chief minister [Sushilkumar Shinde] and senior Congress leaders to transform Mumbai in the next five years in such a manner that people would forget about Shanghai and Mumbai will become a talking point."
More than 17 years have passed since that declaration. I wonder if this is the year Mumbai will finally surpass Shanghai...
"I share this aspiration with the chief minister [Sushilkumar Shinde] and senior Congress leaders to transform Mumbai in the next five years in such a manner that people would forget about Shanghai and Mumbai will become a talking point."
More than 17 years have passed since that declaration. I wonder if this is the year Mumbai will finally surpass Shanghai...