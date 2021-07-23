What's new

Will Mumbai finally surpass Shanghai in 2021?

d00od00o

In 2004, Former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh boldly declared:

"I share this aspiration with the chief minister [Sushilkumar Shinde] and senior Congress leaders to transform Mumbai in the next five years in such a manner that people would forget about Shanghai and Mumbai will become a talking point."

More than 17 years have passed since that declaration. I wonder if this is the year Mumbai will finally surpass Shanghai...



 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

The uncontrolled Indian bravado, their allies like America should educate them on how to behave. India do not matter, but Indians make their allies like America look silly. After all, it was American/western project to raise India as a bulwark against China.
 
