Mohammad Amir: The retired Pakistani fast bowler could be in line for a debut in the cash-rich Indian Premier League.
Having retired from international cricket alleging mental torture, former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir will be seen in action representing Karachi Kings in the second half of the sixth season of the Pakistan Super League.
In the five T20s Amir had played before the season was postponed due to COVID-19, he had picked four wickets at an average of 38.75, an economy rate of 7.75 and a strike rate of 30.
Despite hanging his boots from the highest level, the 29-year old player has time and again emphasized on continuing to play as a freelancer in T20 leagues around the world.
Will Mohammad Amir play in the Indian Premier League?
Amir, who is married to a British national, had applied for British citizenship earlier this week. Upon receiving the same, the left-arm bowler would be eligible to play in the Indian Premier League.
As a Pakistani citizen, Amir couldn’t have played in the IPL due to the political tension between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Being asked about the same in a recent interview with PakPassion, Amir spoke about not thinking about possibilities and opportunities that will be in front of him after he attains British citizenship.
“At the moment, I’ve been granted indefinite leave to remain in the United Kingdom. I’m enjoying my cricket these days and plan to play for another 6 or 7 years. So, let’s see how things go. My children will grow up in England and receive their education there so no doubt I will be spending a fair amount of time there.
“At the moment, I’ve not really thought about other possibilities and opportunities available and how things will turn out when I receive British citizenship in the future,” Amir was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
If things fall into place, Amir will follow the footsteps of former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood who had also played the IPL after attaining British citizenship. After last playing for Pakistan in 2007, Mahmood had made his IPL debut for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2012. Having represented Punjab for a couple of seasons, Mahmood had played a solitary match for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2015.
In 23 IPL matches, Mahmood had picked 29 wickets at an average of 24.14, an economy rate of 7.82 and a strike rate of 18.52. Mahmood, who has a couple of IPL half-centuries to his name, had scored 388 runs in 21 innings at an average and strike rate of 20.42 and 128.05.
No issues with Mohammad Amir's desire to play IPL but he let Pakistan down, says Danish Kaneria
In an exclusive interview with India TV, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria opened up on Amir's decision to retire despite being at his prime as a bowler, saying that Amir has "let down" the people of Pakistan.
"Mohammad Amir is letting down the people of Pakistan, and his fellow teammates and the PCB who helped him during the spot-fixing case. PCB went out of the line to help him," Kaneria told India TV.
"When you're jailed in England, you're banned from traveling to the country for 8-10 years. The PCB and ECB made special arrangements for Amir to allow him to travel when Pakistan toured England after his return to the international team. He was helped because everyone knew he was a bright young talent."
Kaneria also talked about his own treatment from the PCB, saying that Amir received "special treatment" to facilitate his comeback.
"Salman Butt played domestic cricket on his return but he wasn't given a chance to make an international comeback. The rule should be the same for everyone. This includes me too. From the era of Najam Sethi to now, it's been 11 years since my ban. But Amir received special treatment," said Kaneria.
"When Amir was banned, Pakistan gave opportunities to many players like Junaid Khan, Mohammad Irfan, and Jr. Imran Khan, among others. But as soon as Amir returned, all of these players were sidelined. You ended the career of these players, and what did Amir give you in return?"
Talking about Amir's return to Pakistan in 2016, Kaneria also pointed out that his comeback was not supported by many players in the team but Misbah was one of the few who helped his return to the side.
"He is lucky that he was given a chance to represent Pakistan again. But now he has retired because he can't play with the management of Waqar Younis and Misbah-ul-Haq. But Misbah was also among the ones who brought Amir back in the side.
"Mohammad Hafeez was strictly against his return to Pakistan team but PCB pressurized him to support the bowler's return. There were other members in the team who didn't support Amir's comeback and PCB helped him regardless and created a platform for him to return and regain his lost pride," said Kaneria.
Kaneria further said that while he has no issues with Amir's desire to play in the IPL, the bowler is certainly setting a bad precedent for the upcoming generation of cricketers in Pakistan.
"I don't have an issue with Amir wanting to say in England or his desire to play in IPL. But Amir regained his fame and respect from a point where most players fade away into nothingness. He was lucky and he didn't respect that.
"With his decision to retire, he is setting a bad precedent. The young cricketers who looked up to him will now find it easy to switch nationalities if they don't get selected. This is wrong," said Kaneria.
