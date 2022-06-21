Will Lithuania's blockade of Russian goods to Kaliningrad will be a casus belli for Russian -NATO war?

Bengal71 said: Hypothetically, if Russia does invade Lithunia will NATO actually start a war with Russia. Not impossible but I think it's unlikely. They will likely find some excuse to not start the war. Click to expand...

I agree.The possibility of a war (NATO against Russia) isin case of an invasion of Lithuania.The Three Baltic States knew very well they are technically used as, but they don't have a choice. Tripping line means they are consumable, giving an alert and time for NATO to mobilize. But the possibility of war, neither. It's up to Putin and his generals to evaluate the gain and risk.I call this '', comparing with U.S.'s '' on Taiwan issue.Not perfect, but so far so good.Imo, the fundamental reason of Russia'sis that, Russia is relatively declining. It's not in Russia's interest to irritate E.U. and U.S. public, unless absolutely necessary.