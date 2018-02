That will mean end of Kim dynasty, why would the young Kim want that. And what is in it for the South Koreans. The north is extremely poor and destitute, this is not even close to the difference between the East and West Germany and even then West had to sacrifice a lot to bring the East up to same living standard. The enthusiasm level for a united Korea at-least in the South is no longer the same as it was back in the 90's.

