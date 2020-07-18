What's new

Will Karachi rains ever end?

Will the Karachi rain ever end?

Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office

SAMAA | Shehzad Ali
Posted: Aug 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Karachi, brace yourself. The city will see heavy rain with thunder, lightning and gusty winds from August 29 to 31.

On Saturday morning, the Met Office said another monsoon spell would enter Sindh. “More rains expected in Karachi till Monday,” it said. “The last 3 days of August and the first week of September will be difficult.”

According to a new advisory by the Met Department, a new monsoon spell will enter the city on Saturday after which more rain is forecast from Saturday night. It will last till Monday morning. Hyderabad, Thatta, Tharparkar, Badin, and several parts of Sindh expected to recieve rains with heavy rainfall in Karachi.

So far, Karachi has received record-breaking rain in the month of August.

Parts of Sindh, including Thatta, Hyderabad and Benazirabad, will also witness downpours.

The department has advised residents to take precautionary measures to keep themselves safe from rain-related incidents.

Balochistan too will receive rain from August 31. Zhob, Awaran, Lasbela and Sibbi will be receiving the most rain, according to the advisory.

The department added that Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan will receive heavy rainfall in the upcoming week.

Thirty-two medical camps have been established to rescue people by civil and army teams together after torrential rains hit Karachi.
According to the ISPR, three mobile hospitals are working in Karachi’s Surjani town, Qayumabad, and Saadi Town. “A rescue operation is undergoing by Pakistan Army in which 56 camps have been established across the city and citizens are being rescued to the safe places from the flooded areas,” it said.
So far, water has been pumped from nine places, it said.

well Karachi's devastating rain might stop but raining of corrupt mofos from PPP and MQM will never stop until or unless people of Karachi start killing all these mofos or the establishment says enough is enough.
 
Skywalker said:
well Karachi's devastating rain might stop but raining of corrupt mofos from PPP and MQM will never stop until or unless people of Karachi start killing all these mofos or the establishment says enough is enough.
That's impractical. Only solution is to do what @El Sidd suggested. Immigrate. Abroad or within the country.

- PRTP GWD
 
Bagheera said:
That's impractical. Only solution is to do what @El Sidd suggested. Immigrate. Abroad or within the country.

- PRTP GWD
Running away from our problems never solved anything. Pakistan my home, this country was created on the basis of Islam and as a Muslim, it is my duty to fight to preserve my faith, my home, my family, my people and my land.

People of Karachi, under the banner of Islam (which also requires you to strengthen your faith in Allah) must stand united against all forms of tyranny. Stand up and fight for what is your faith in Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah, against tyrants, against traitors to Allah, against munafiq and against those whose God is money, power and hubris.
 
Nasr said:
Running away from our problems never solved anything. Pakistan my home, this country was created on the basis of Islam and as a Muslim, it is my duty to fight to preserve my faith, my home, my family, my people and my land.

People of Karachi, under the banner of Islam (which also requires you to strengthen your faith in Allah) must stand united against all forms of tyranny. Stand up and fight for what is your faith in Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah, against tyrants, against traitors to Allah, against munafiq and against those whose God is money, power and hubris.
Janaab mayoosi aur ghurbat kufr tak le jati hai ye to phir naqalmakani ki baat horahi hai
 
El Sidd said:
Janaab mayoosi aur ghurbat kufr tak le jati hai ye to phir naqalmakani ki baat horahi hai
Mayoos woh hota hai, jiss ko Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah ki Rehmat par yaqeen nahi. Yeh zindagi aik mauqah hai hum Musalmaano kay liyeh. Apni RUH ko jagaao, zameer khud ba khud jaag uthay ga. Na bhool aye Musalmaan kay tu kis ki Ummat ka fardh hai.
 
Nasr said:
Mayoos woh hota hai, jiss ko Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah ki Rehmat par yaqeen nahi. Yeh zindagi aik mauqah hai hum Musalmaano kay liyeh. Apni RUH ko jagaao, zameer khud ba khud jaag uthay ga. Na bhool aye Musalmaan kay tu kis ki Ummat ka fardh hai.
Karachi wale to phir saburr karlenge. Ye to mulk ko dharam ki tarah pojte hain. baqi ka kia hoga?
 
