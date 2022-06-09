What's new

Will Jabbar Jutt be allowed to flee Pakistan after his retirement?

Jabbar Jutt has single handedly put Pakistan on the brink. He has through his actions and backroom dealings successfully drawn a massive line between the public and the state institutions.

The motive behind his actions is questioned but what is certain is that it was not for the greater good of thr country.

Either the Belgium whispers are true where he has been bought off or he is comprised by hostile agencies or he is doing so on the directions of a certain cult, his actions have done an irrepairable damage to the fabric of our state.

Going forward, his successor will be hand picked by him as he has placed his touts across all major posts but in the event a patriot takes over the post and free and fair elections are held, should Jabbar Jutt be held accountable for his crimes?

Or the institution knowing his treachery will still back him in the name of a standing behind one of their own.

Knowing the history of Jabbar Jutt, it is no doubt that he will be a security risk if he is allowed to flee Pakistan.

Good Luck keeping discipline in your forces, if Jabbar Jutt is seen fine dining in Brussels with all the harami pan he has done to Pakistan.
 

