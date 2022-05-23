Will Israel launch an attack against Iran nuclear facilities this summer?

Irani IRGC colonel assassinated
A colonel in Iran's IRGC, Hassan Sayad Khodayari assassinated in Tehran. This is the most high profile assassination of an IRGC member after the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, & a nuclear scientist, Mohsin Fakhrizadeh in 2020. Two gunmen on a...
defence.pk
Israel to Hold Military Exercise Simulating Large-Scale Attack on Iran
Israel to Hold Military Exercise Simulating Large-Scale Attack on Iran The Israeli Air Force plans to conduct a military exercise later this month simulating a large-scale strike on Iran, according to The Times of Israel. The drill, dubbed...
defence.pk
US to refuel Israeli warplanes during massive drill simulating Iran attack
The Israeli drill – dubbed Chariots of Fire –will simulate striking targets far from Israel’s borders with a large number of planes while simultaneously acquiring new targets. By JERUSALEM POST STAFF Published: MAY 18, 2022 11:48 https://www.jpost.com/arab-israeli-conflict/article-707003...
defence.pk