What does the NPT actually offer Iran? The nuclear issue was but one excuse for the Americans and their followers to demonise and weaken the Iranian establishment. Iran is already under nigh maximum pressure. NPT was actually used as an excuse to place sanctions on Iran. Iran should leave the NPT and say it will not sign back until Israel does the same and opens its nuclear activities to IAEA, and as we know, that is next to impossible.

