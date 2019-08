Will India’s Kashmir Annexation Trigger Third World War?



War very deliberately is being imposed on Pakistan. Just because a few peaceniks in Pakistan believe that Pakistan’s meek and subservient response to India’s annexation of Kashmir is going to provide peace and security to Pakistan and the larger region and the world are greatly misguided.



A larger war, and quite possibly third world war, has already been triggered by the idiot Modi. India’s first strike in Kashmir is just the beginning of a major and catastrophic war. India’s actions are a prelude to a third world war.



Any appeasement of India by Pakistan in Kashmir is not going to stop the impending military escalation and this coming third world war. The planning to start a third world war has been going on in Israel by the Zionists for decades. The Zionists want a greater Israel. And this greater Israel is impossible to take place without the destruction of Pakistan. And the destruction of Pakistan cannot take place without a third world war.



Thus, India and Israel, along with their cowardly Western supporters have done long term planning in how to corner Pakistan and deny Pakistan its nuclear capabilities. The annexation of Kashmir by India is the beginning phase of their latest Great Game strategy.



Israel is intimately involved in planning and providing military hardware to India. Just a few months ago, when India attacked at Balakot, Israeli planes and pilots participated with India in attacking Pakistan. At least one Israeli plane was also shot down by Pakistan. One Israeli pilot was captured by Pakistan along with another Indian pilot.



Pakistan must get ready for what is about to transpire. A major war against Pakistan is coming in which Israel and India will be full partners along with their cowardly Western supporters. Israel is intimately involved with India in this annexation of Kashmir by India. It is not a question of whether India’s annexation of Kashmir will trigger third world war. It is under a huge game plan that India has annexed Kashmir. Indi has already said it is coming after Azad Kashmir, Gilgit and Baltistan. The plan is to trigger a third world war, in which they hope beyond hope that Pakistan and it nuclear capabilities will be wiped out. Who will succeed in this coming third World war, only time will tell! But Pakistan must get ready now!

