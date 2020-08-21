What's new

Will Indian soldiers freeze to death this winter?

  • A. No

    Votes: 2 40.0%

  • B. Yes. 1-10

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • C. Yes. 10-50

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • D. Yes. >50

    Votes: 3 60.0%
  • Total voters
    5
hualushui said:
印度在边境部署了很多部队。但是我们知道印度的物流相对较差，所以，
Given what happened at Galwan, I think it would be a miracle if dozens of Indian soldiers were not killed by an avalanche or found in giant ice cubes by next spring :enjoy:
 
