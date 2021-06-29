WIll Indian Delta Variant enter Pakistan?

aryadravida
FULL MEMBER
- Feb 7, 2020
- 623
- -21
- Country
-
- Location
-
WIll Indian Delta variant which is wreaking havoc across the world enter pakistan? Pak's neighbour afghanistan is facing crisis due to it. Even Bangladesh has put lockdowns as cases are soaring.
The course of Indian delta in pak depends on how much percent of population has already been infected. If 70 percent of urban population is already infected,pak is more or less safe.
The course of Indian delta in pak depends on how much percent of population has already been infected. If 70 percent of urban population is already infected,pak is more or less safe.
Last edited by a moderator: