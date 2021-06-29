What's new

WIll Indian Delta Variant enter Pakistan?

A

aryadravida

FULL MEMBER
Feb 7, 2020
623
-21
615
Country
India
Location
India
WIll Indian Delta variant which is wreaking havoc across the world enter pakistan? Pak's neighbour afghanistan is facing crisis due to it. Even Bangladesh has put lockdowns as cases are soaring.
The course of Indian delta in pak depends on how much percent of population has already been infected. If 70 percent of urban population is already infected,pak is more or less safe.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Sharma Ji

Sharma Ji

BANNED
Apr 15, 2020
1,588
-3
847
Country
India
Location
India
Our Delta version has rocked the world

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/worl...rictions-worldwide/ar-AALwoub?ocid=uxbndlbing

real pain in the ***

www.hindustantimes.com

New post-Covid complications: Rectal bleeding in Delhi patients due to CMV

After fungal infections, the threat of the cytomegalovirus has emerged for patients of Covid-19. A Delhi hospital reported at least 5 cases of rectal bleeding and abdominal pain in patients around 20-30 days after detection of Covid. Doctors say that suppression of immunity due to Covid and...
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com

black, white, yellow fungi

kya virus hai !
 
Jungibaaz

Jungibaaz

RETIRED MOD
Jul 4, 2010
7,883
101
16,234
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Yes, it seems like it will likely become the dominant strain everywhere. Here in the UK, despite more than 80% of the population having had their first dose, and half the population having had both, we’re now seeing >20k cases a day due to the delta variant.
 
alee92nawaz

alee92nawaz

FULL MEMBER
Sep 14, 2015
1,734
-3
999
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
aryadravida said:
WIll Delta variant which is wreaking havoc across the world enter pakistan? Pak's neighbour afghanistan is facing crisis due to it. Even Bangladesh has put lockdowns as cases are soaring.
The course of delta in pak depends on how much percent of population has already been infected. If 70 percent of urban population is already infected,pak is more or less safe.
Click to expand...
Indians thought the same with first wave but delta variant is really bad. I hope it doesn't come. It maybe already circulating, may cause an outbreak soon.
 
That Guy

That Guy

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 29, 2013
11,831
39
15,023
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
It's probably already in Pakistan, and if not, then it'll probably enter Pakistan soon enough.

Yes, it will be bad. Yes, you should get vaccinated as soon as possible, as the current vaccines have shown they're good enough to ward off the different variants of the coronavirus. Don't take any unnecessary risks, keep wearing your masks, I suggest doubling up.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
9,815
14
11,297
Country
Pakistan
Location
Yemen
aryadravida said:
WIll Delta variant which is wreaking havoc across the world enter pakistan? Pak's neighbour afghanistan is facing crisis due to it. Even Bangladesh has put lockdowns as cases are soaring.
The course of delta in pak depends on how much percent of population has already been infected. If 70 percent of urban population is already infected,pak is more or less safe.
Click to expand...
Indian virus....
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
2,722
6
2,877
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
aryadravida said:
WIll Indian variant which is wreaking havoc across the world enter pakistan? Pak's neighbour afghanistan is facing crisis due to it. Even Bangladesh has put lockdowns as cases are soaring.
The course of Indian Variant in pak depends on how much percent of population has already been infected. If 70 percent of urban population is already infected,pak is more or less safe.
Click to expand...
Fixed it
 
B

Baby Leone

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 25, 2011
5,203
-2
4,927
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indians already tried it with sending Indian staff who was covid positive with fake negative certificate issued to her by goi, Pakistan security staff checked them on their own and caught her.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

N.Siddiqui
450 Indians stranded in Pakistan due to Covid curbs return home
Replies
0
Views
148
N.Siddiqui
N.Siddiqui
HAIDER
Lockheed Receives Mission Planning Contract for Potential F-16 Sales to India, Pakistan, 21 Other Nations
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
5K
araz
araz
Zarvan
R-3 series Short-range air-to-air missile
Replies
6
Views
2K
Ultima Thule
Ultima Thule
Zarvan
MiG-21 Fighter aircraft
2
Replies
19
Views
3K
Major Shaitan Singh
Major Shaitan Singh
SR-91
These incredible weapons are made in India.
Replies
14
Views
4K
SR-91
SR-91

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom