What's new

Will India send its soldiers to Afghanistan?

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
7,565
21
17,568
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
MEA remains mum on the issue
1626970661947.png


India doesn't seem to be in any mood to send troops to Afghanistan, but it is hesitant to say this outright.

At the weekly media briefing today, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi spoke in a roundabout manner about India's commitment to Afghanistan's future, but managed not to say anything about troop deployment.

Afghanistan's army chief General Wali Mohammad Ahmedzai is expected to visit India on a three-day tour later this month, and the possibility of sending Indian soldiers to take on the Taliban is expected to pop up at the talks.


India has steadfastly refused to send its soldiers into the Afghan war, and has concentrated instead on infrastructure and capacity building in the country. With the withdrawal of western forces, there is increased international pressure on India to take part in the fighting.

Bagchi said that India and Afghanistan's relationship was fixed by the strategic partnership agreement of 2011 and India is committed in the long term to Afghanistan. He said as a contiguous neighbour, India supports the government and people of Afghanistan in realising their dream of a peaceful, democratic country where interests of all groups, inclusion women and minorities are protected.

Bagchi said he was not aware of any invitation to India to join either the Russia-US-China grouping of Afghanistan, or the US led connectivity initiative through Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

www.theweek.in

Will India send its soldiers to Afghanistan?

MEA remains mum on the issue
www.theweek.in www.theweek.in
 
Deltadart

Deltadart

FULL MEMBER
May 22, 2016
751
0
1,160
Country
United States
Location
United States
Afghanistan is not contiguous to India. Perhaps the indian writer needs to look up the definition.
Pakistan should not hinder indian military intervention on the behalf of puppet Kabul regime.
It's time to test their false bravado, and inflated ego. Let them put their money, where their mouth is.
However, then we reserve the right to take appropriate actions to raise the cost so high for India that they will not even think about interfering in another country for next one hundred years.
Evil that is India, has to be confronted sooner or later, and we will have to do it one day, It's the destiny.
 
Last edited:
G

gulli

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2017
1,317
-7
741
Country
India
Location
India
LOL, for what reasons?? Buy taliban they will turn out to be better assets..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China to ‘prop up Taliban’ in Afghanistan to seize power in Middle East as US & NATO retreat after 20 year ‘forever’ war
Replies
13
Views
525
Indus Pakistan
Indus Pakistan
Aspen
China fears US withdrawal from Afghanistan
Replies
1
Views
576
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
Jyotish
India needs to resist pressure to send troops to Afghanistan: retired lieutenant-general
2
Replies
21
Views
992
TheGreatMaratha
TheGreatMaratha
H
Afghan war closet: 'US had decided to overthrow Taliban regime a month before 9/11'
Replies
2
Views
214
CrazyZ
CrazyZ
Taimoor Khan
US had decided to overthrow Taliban regime a month before 9/11
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
newb3e
newb3e

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom