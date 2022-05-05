Will India kill some men at LOC to help Showbaz

Do not call our proud men bhikhari
It's seriously triggering the f outta me!!!
I don't give a shit where your political alligences lie or the rhetoric associated with it but calling our men on loc bikhari is absolutely not onYour prime minister says that you’re a beggar. Get over it.
I don't give a shit where your political alligences lie but calling our men on loc bikhari is absolutely not on
@waz @LeGenD @AgNoStiC MuSliM
Please look into it, this crap needs to stop
If India wanted to really help the current establishment in Pakistan and to cause maximum damage at the same time, it will go for IK himself. The establistment will then get a chance to respond by doing a sham war or operation. India will again bomb some trees and crows. Pakistan will do an operation surprise and both side public will be entertained letting politicians on each side get away with power.There is a weightage in what Dr. Moeed. India may go for some fake venture, to protect the current regime.
You see this is basically the problem. You want to shut everyone criticising down. You should understand that no one is disrespecting the regular soldiers but when the public reacts, it reacts indiscriminately against everyone. Actual criminal, crime and reality of allegation become moot points. The seething rage in the public can not be shut down. Unfortunately those in power still feel this seething rage will pass.I don't give a shit where your political alligences lie or the rhetoric associated with it but calling our men on loc bikhari is absolutely not on
Somethings are not what you do politics with
If India wanted to really help the current establishment in Pakistan and to cause maximum damage at the same time, it will go for IK himself. The establistment will then get a chance to respond by doing a sham war or operation. India will again bomb some trees and crows. Pakistan will do an operation surprise and both side public will be entertained letting politicians on each side get away with power.
saying how don't call your men on loc bhikhari, show some dignity and respectYou see this is basically the problem. You want to shut everyone criticising down. You should understand that no one is disrespecting the regular soldiers but when the public reacts, it reacts indiscriminately against everyone. Actual criminal, crime and reality of allegation become moot points. The seething rage in the public can not be shut down. Unfortunately those in power still feel this seething rage will pass.
You can shut one person down. You can force 1000 people to remain silent but as things currently stand, you cant shut down the voices, the whispering in each household. In each locality. These will only increase and there in lies the danger of where we are heading. That is the extent of damage. An unbearable loss for Pakistan.
Army was considered holy in this country. Soldiers of all ranks were respected. The actions of the last one month have torn that image out and replaced this with a vile image. I am sorry but you can't call every Pakistani out. We are the public and we love the country as much as a soldier does. And our hearts were broken. We cried for this country the day our dream was taken away.
You can delete posts on a forum. Send vigos to intimidate people but the process has begun and bajwa started it.
A sham operation will atleast help the current establishment image. It will help politicians too to avoid heat from the public. It will help America-Israel to sell more weapons / platforms.You think Bajwa will attack India to avenge Imran Khan?
Maybe you haven't been keeping up with current events in Pakistan.
That is if India wants to make Pakistan more powerful in the long run or better integrated with China and Russia... I doubt any one in south block will want that.If the Establishment is the enemy of India and now an enemy of IK, then logic dictates that India will help IK to get back into power.
IK has bad mouthed and damaged the Establishment far more than India could ever achieve. We support IK.
I did not call the soldiers bikhaari. Don't put words into my mouth.saying how don't call your men on loc bhikhari, show some dignity and respect
there's a place for political rhetoric and they are not what you should be doing politics over - leave em out of it
lekin tune toh apna hi RR shuru kar diya? sasta nelson mandela ban gaya hai
what kinda crap are you even talking about? - saying the most simple of things
you have to as an individual give and protect the honor, and dignity of men fighting for you and you calling them bikhari is doing the opposite
its f-ing simple if you are not blinded by political rhetoric