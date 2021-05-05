What's new

Will India initiate another crisis on border to distract anger against BJP/Modi?

  • India initiate another crisis on border with Pakistan to distract anger against BJP/Modi

  • India initiate another crisis on border with China to distract anger against BJP/Modi

  • India initiate another crisis on border with both Pakistan&China to distract anger against BJP/Modi

  • India try to fix relationship with Pakistan

  • India try to fix relationship with China

  • India try to balance relatinship with Pakistan/China and US

  • India get closer to US

Please explain the reason of your choice.
Thanks.
 
My guess is:
  1. BJP/Modi feel betrayed by US and so called QUAD.
  2. BJP/Modi is not naive, but I can feel Modi is too ambitious but lack of diplomacy experience.
  3. Modi tried to leverage US for economy benefit as well as political gain, but so far nothing materialize. It has disappointed Modi
  4. Modi has already reached out to Russians, it's like girl using other boy to irritate her boyfriend, while the purpose is get her boyfriend attentions.
  5. Modi won't abandon US, not possible. India is in a much weaker position.
  6. It's in Modi's interest to balance relationship between China and US, so that US will please Modi more.
  7. Modi used false flag attack tactic before, so it's possible Modi use it again.
  8. My personal guess is, attacking China will be risky, because Modi lost hundreds of km² land last time.
  9. Modi calculation on crisis near Pakistan border may be manageable.
  10. Modi will blame Pakistan for attacking India during crisis.
 
vi-va said:
Will India initiate another crisis on border to distract anger against BJP/Modi?
Please explain the reason of your choice.
Thanks.
I voted: Yes India will again attack Pakistan.
Why: because it's a rogue terrorist nation
 
