history shows that nations that are in trouble, will divert thier attention on another country by doing false flag war.Will India initiate another crisis on border to distract anger against BJP/Modi?
Please explain the reason of your choice.
Thanks.
That is how to perfectly sum up Modi government. They have based their mandate on nationalism - which is based on bravado and chest thumping against Pakistan. Cue another Pulwama and another Surgical strike.5 problems - corona /poverty /jobless/ hunger/economy
1 solution / pakistan
That's really fcuked up.5 problems - corona /poverty /jobless/ hunger/economy
