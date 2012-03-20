What's new

Will Imran Khan Take The Lead In Changing Global Aviation Industry?

An Interview of Dr Sarah Qureshi.
Her inventions are impressive. According to the video 2 patents are already awarded to her invention of chemtrail free jet engines.

If what had been discussed in this video is true, she is also working on supersonic engines.
Imagine the implications if she with state help manage to build a supersonic engines.
Would we be able to use them in JF17 and Azm !!!

Pakistan is in need of this kind of technology. She definitely needs encouragement, financing and provision of industrial base.

Impressive lady.

 
