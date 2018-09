One of the things Pakistani's overlook when they judge Iran is how things look from Tehran's perspectve. They are at continous loggerheads with USA. The American's are rooting to 'kill' Iran and have done everything short of going to war against it. America is to the Iranian's the great "satan".



And then they look at their neighbour Pakistan being a darling to USA. It gave US military bases and even got classed as Non NATO ally by USA. Then on top of that Pakistan is clasped to the major American stooge in the Middle East - Saudia Arabia. All this does not go well with Iranians. Can you imagine if Iran gave it's military bases to India and airspace access to Indian Air Force?



However now that Pakistan is breaking off from servitude to USA things are going to open up with Iran. And they sensed that. Which is why Iranian FM was the first to arrive in Pakistan post new government. If the Iranians conclude that Pakistan is divorcing itself from the 'great satan' then relations with Pakistan will improve. And at a strategic level this would be better for Pakistan.



The only problem is Iran has to join Pakistan in fully embracing the Chinese. A Iran, Pakistan, China trioka is a win win. CPEC would really take off.

