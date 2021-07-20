Will Imran Khan emerge victorious after defeat in KP?

This is a very balanced view by Dr Moeed Pirzada. Well researched and worth a watch.In summary;- he thinks he needs to focus on inflation- thinks CM of Punjab and KPK are unimpressive political leaders- current KPK govt not as impressive as it's previous term- thinks the way Aleem Khan and JKT have been treated by PTI post election might put off people spending big on PTI in elections, says it's not an idealistic take, but a reality of Pakistani politics.- thinks IK has too much confidence in his own popularity- suggests health cards havent had the political impact in KPK that govt expected them too- questions whether punjab LG polls will take place on time considering shock of KPK