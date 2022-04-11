What's new

Will Imran come back with 2/3 majority?

A

aryadravida

Feb 7, 2020
Many PDF Pakistanis have been saying this for the past few days.. I wonder whether it is their ignorance of Pakistani politics or their delusions which make them say this.
We all know with whose support imran came to power... We also know who those supporters are backing now...without their support there is no way in the world he can come back to power especially after taking open panga with them(regarding his stand on US and Russia).
Imran should thank his stars if he won't be put behind bars on the charges that he violated the constitution.
This may sound harsh but the bitter truth is imran Khan's political career is done and dusted( he is nearly 70 now). Even if free and fair elections are held it is impossible for him to make a come back as his party doesn't have strong cadre in rural areas .
He encouraged and took corrupt people into his party to come to power.. And those same corrupt people brought him down.
The means should be as noble as the goal.
 
H

hydrabadi_arab

Jul 31, 2015
Doesn't look likely. Simple majority is the goal realistically speaking. Enough seats to not get blackmailed. Pakistan have 3 big parties now instead of 2 so 2/3 for single party is no longer possible.
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

Mar 21, 2007
,.,.,.,
1649693248068.png

.,.,.,
 
Indos

Indos

Jul 25, 2013
aryadravida said:
Many PDF Pakistanis have been saying this for the past few days.. I wonder whether it is their ignorance of Pakistani politics or their delusions which make them say this.
We all know with whose support imran came to power... We also know who those supporters are backing now...without their support there is no way in the world he can come back to power especially after taking open panga with them(regarding his stand on US and Russia).
Imran should thank his stars if he won't be put behind bars on the charges that he violated the constitution.
This may sound harsh but the bitter truth is imran Khan's political career is done and dusted( he is nearly 70 now). Even if free and fair elections are held it is impossible for him to make a come back as his party doesn't have strong cadre in rural areas .
He encouraged and took corrupt people into his party to come to power.. And those same corrupt people brought him down.
The means should be as noble as the goal.
Dont underestimate old people.....8-)

1649693538947.png
 
yusufjee

yusufjee

Mar 18, 2022
Imran Khan has more than 2 crore voters after last night's protest. Would be impossible to fight with this many people. We are making these claims and threads because IK has said or done nothing in the last 2 days.
  1. The establishment needs a fallback party from this cocktail. PTI is the largest party in Pakistan.
  2. Imran Khan is not on the streets yet, when he calls for people to come out, he won't go back in without elections.
 

