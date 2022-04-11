Will Imran come back with 2/3 majority?

Many PDF Pakistanis have been saying this for the past few days.. I wonder whether it is their ignorance of Pakistani politics or their delusions which make them say this.

We all know with whose support imran came to power... We also know who those supporters are backing now...without their support there is no way in the world he can come back to power especially after taking open panga with them(regarding his stand on US and Russia).

Imran should thank his stars if he won't be put behind bars on the charges that he violated the constitution.

This may sound harsh but the bitter truth is imran Khan's political career is done and dusted( he is nearly 70 now). Even if free and fair elections are held it is impossible for him to make a come back as his party doesn't have strong cadre in rural areas .

He encouraged and took corrupt people into his party to come to power.. And those same corrupt people brought him down.

The means should be as noble as the goal.