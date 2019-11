Will imported tomatoes help tackle rising prices?

In an attempt to tackle the rising prices of vegetables and fruits in Pakistan, the government finally caved in on Wednesday and allowed for tomatoes to be imported from Iran.

the prices of tomatoes began to rise due to faulty economic polices and bad weather which adversely impacted harvests.

the result of Abdul Hafeez Shaikh’s, the prime minister’s financial adviser, much ridiculed gaffe

had he not been so adamant that one could indeed purchase tomatoes for Rs 17 per kilo,

the backlash those comments received has awoken the government from a deep slumber

Evidently, how gloriously ill-informed Shaikh is about the economic woes plaguing the country is emblematic of a government which is clearly unaware of just how much the masses are suffering at the hands of poor economic policies which rely on reactionary measures to curb long festering issues. If our policymakers are so far removed from the realities which confront the citizens of the nation on a daily basis, what hope is there of them being able to identify and remedy these problems?

Pakistan’s policymakers face no such hardships in their households, thus allowing them to turn a blind eye towards the plight of the masses.

the PTI government is wholly unaware of the crisis currently confronting the common man. Given their obliviousness, it is unlikely that they can adequately identify the nations’s problems, let alone solve them.