He is just a Westerner. I observe a strange phenomenon in Pakistan. Those in Pakistan go overboard with way they look at Westerners by being extremely deferential to point of being cringy.



However this very complex goes into reverse gear in Pakistani's living in the West who often display extreme hostility to the point of hatred against Westerners. The notion of keeping considered balance does not exist. Westerners are not angels nor are they devils. They are just human like rest of the species and congruent to that have all the good/bad traits of the wider species they belong to.

