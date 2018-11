i was wondering if Hasan Nasrallah will become the next supreme leader in Iran



For me I think is not possible unless the make the supreme leader position separated from the political and military power in the country like the Poe in Rome or sayyid al sistani in Iraq which he doesn’t have any military and political power in Iraq but he have a religious power than can play an important rule in Iraq policy



Also under the Safavid shahs many powerful Shi’a cleriks were from Lebanon yet they held the religious power in the Safavid state

