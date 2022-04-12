Will God forgive me?

I'm a big time adulterer. I spend alot of money on sloots. That's why I want to be at war with India or go there myself and achieve martyrdom so I can be forgiven from all of my sins.
I do have hopes in his mercy though I think he will forgive me. I repent all the time and consider God to be my best friend so he should forgive me for having unwavering faith in Him .
