Will God forgive me?

Islamically speaking your good deeds will burn your evil deeds. This life is a test, so the first thing you need to do is seek forgiveness from Allah and never repeat these sins. If you're committed and able to avoid such sins again then hopefully you will be forgiven InshaAllah



Mathematically speaking if you are 30 year old and been a terrible Muslim. Let's say you have been doing 10 out of 100 marks in your assignment. You need to do good deeds for the rest of your life. Let's say an average person lives 75 years... You have 45 years to do good deeds. You have one big advantage of multiplying your good deeds for example praying in a mosque will get you the reward of 27 times compared to praying at home. Charitable work etc will get you extra rewards whereas bad deeds will only get you 1 sin on one lousy act.



So try to score 80% in your subsequent life assignments to get an average score of 50% + if you were among the worst. The bottom line is it matters a lot how sincere your forgiveness is as one sincere apology to Allah might vanish your sins