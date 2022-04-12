What's new

Will God forgive me?

I'm a big time adulterer. I spend alot of money on sloots. That's why I want to be at war with India or go there myself and achieve martyrdom so I can be forgiven from all of my sins.

I do have hopes in his mercy though I think he will forgive me. I repent all the time and consider God to be my best friend so he should forgive me for having unwavering faith in Him .
 
Raja420 said:
I'm a big time adulterer. I spend alot of money on sloots. That's why I want to be at war with India or go there myself and achieve martyrdom so I can be forgiven from all of my sins.

I do have hopes in his mercy though I think he will forgive me. I repent all the time and consider God to be my best friend so he should forgive me for having unwavering faith in Him .
Are you also suffering from a mental disorder or you are simply an Indian?
 
Raja420 said:
I'm a big time adulterer. I spend alot of money on sloots. That's why I want to be at war with India or go there myself and achieve martyrdom so I can be forgiven from all of my sins.

I do have hopes in his mercy though I think he will forgive me. I repent all the time and consider God to be my best friend so he should forgive me for having unwavering faith in Him .
Of course brother He will. You should worry only if your sins are greater than His mercy. Remember what He told us:

O My servants who have transgressed against themselves [by sinning], do not despair of the mercy of Allah . Indeed, Allah forgives all sins. Indeed, it is He who is the Forgiving, the Merciful." (Surah Az-Zumar Verse 53)
 
Bossman said:
Are you also suffering from a mental disorder or you are simply an Indian?
What are you trying to say Pakistani men don't love women?

shayyman said:
Of course brother He will. You should worry only if your sins are greater than His mercy. Remember what He told us:

O My servants who have transgressed against themselves [by sinning], do not despair of the mercy of Allah . Indeed, Allah forgives all sins. Indeed, it is He who is the Forgiving, the Merciful." (Surah Az-Zumar Verse 53)
This Verse makes me happy all the time.
 
Raja420 said:
I'm a big time adulterer. I spend alot of money on sloots. That's why I want to be at war with India or go there myself and achieve martyrdom so I can be forgiven from all of my sins.

I do have hopes in his mercy though I think he will forgive me. I repent all the time and consider God to be my best friend so he should forgive me for having unwavering faith in Him .
Allah in Quran says you cannot even imagine a thing if Allah doesn't wishes so first. So even imagination is possible after it was granted to us. Think about it. You wanting to ask forgiveness is a sign that Allah wished you'd ask forgiveness. Allah wants to forgive you, thats why you're now ready to ask for it Alhamdolillah.

Offer 2 rakat nimaz e Toubah and prey that you want to return to the Path of Allah again and may Allah accept your returning. Allah willing, you'll be Forgive. He is Rehman Ur Raheem, Ghaffar (Forgiver) and Sattar (Concealer of our sins). Have Faith in Allah's Rehmat. InShAllah you will be among the ones who Allah blesses and accepts in Havens.
 
Raja420 said:
I'm a big time adulterer. I spend alot of money on sloots. That's why I want to be at war with India or go there myself and achieve martyrdom so I can be forgiven from all of my sins.

I do have hopes in his mercy though I think he will forgive me. I repent all the time and consider God to be my best friend so he should forgive me for having unwavering faith in Him .
stick to masturbating it is safer, you will not get done rape, catch aids, getting sloot pregnant, etc and no police danda up your a ss. just buy plenty of catchaa you going change them regularly.
 
Azadkashmir said:
stick to masturbating it is safer, you will not get done rape, catch aids, getting sloot pregnant, etc and no police danda up your a ss. just buy plenty of catchaa you going change them regularly.
Seems like you have quite the experience in masturbating but it's not my cup of tea.
 
Raja420 said:
I'm a big time adulterer. I spend alot of money on sloots. That's why I want to be at war with India or go there myself and achieve martyrdom so I can be forgiven from all of my sins.

I do have hopes in his mercy though I think he will forgive me. I repent all the time and consider God to be my best friend so he should forgive me for having unwavering faith in Him .
Islamically speaking your good deeds will burn your evil deeds. This life is a test, so the first thing you need to do is seek forgiveness from Allah and never repeat these sins. If you're committed and able to avoid such sins again then hopefully you will be forgiven InshaAllah

Mathematically speaking if you are 30 year old and been a terrible Muslim. Let's say you have been doing 10 out of 100 marks in your assignment. You need to do good deeds for the rest of your life. Let's say an average person lives 75 years... You have 45 years to do good deeds. You have one big advantage of multiplying your good deeds for example praying in a mosque will get you the reward of 27 times compared to praying at home. Charitable work etc will get you extra rewards whereas bad deeds will only get you 1 sin on one lousy act.

So try to score 80% in your subsequent life assignments to get an average score of 50% + if you were among the worst. The bottom line is it matters a lot how sincere your forgiveness is as one sincere apology to Allah might vanish your sins
 
Zaki said:
Islamically speaking your good deeds will burn your evil deeds. This life is a test, so the first thing you need to do is seek forgiveness from Allah and never repeat these sins. If you're committed and able to avoid such sins again then hopefully you will be forgiven InshaAllah

Mathematically speaking if you are 30 year old and been a terrible Muslim. Let's say you have been doing 10 out of 100 marks in your assignment. You need to do good deeds for the rest of your life. Let's say an average person lives 75 years... You have 45 years to do good deeds. You have one big advantage of multiplying your good deeds for example praying in a mosque will get you the reward of 27 times compared to praying at home. Charitable work etc will get you extra rewards whereas bad deeds will only get you 1 sin on one lousy act.

So try to score 80% in your subsequent life assignments to get an average score of 50% + if you were among the worst. The bottom line is it matters a lot how sincere your forgiveness is as one sincere apology to Allah might vanish your sins
The problem is I seek repentance and repeat the same mistakes again
 
Your idea sounds like ancient human sacrifice, killing humans so you can be forgiven. That sounds worse than the sin you talked about. God proved to Prophet Ibrahim a.s. that the prevalent pagan custom of killing humans for forgiveness is unGodly. That is why He replaced Ismail a.s. with a sacrificial goat. Yet the idea persisted. Some Kings of Judah in Israel sacrificed children in fire in the valley of Jehenna [which became a word for Hell], so they could be forgiven. This probably led to the destruction of the first temple of Solomon by the Babylonian Empire.
Raja420 said:
I'm a big time adulterer. I spend alot of money on sloots. That's why I want to be at war with India or go there myself and achieve martyrdom so I can be forgiven from all of my sins.

I do have hopes in his mercy though I think he will forgive me. I repent all the time and consider God to be my best friend so he should forgive me for having unwavering faith in Him .
Whoever kill one innocent is as if he has killed whole humanity.

Only States can declare war against another state.

Jihad against any state is to decided by State if I’m not being mistaken.

Last time, during Jumnah khotba, Imam said :

Allah is the best Forgiver, Allah love to Forgive, Therefore we should ask Allah to forgive us.

Ask Allah to forgive you with sincerity.
Then don’t do this sin again. Avoid it.
 
Zaki said:
Mathematically speaking if you are 30 year old and been a terrible Muslim. Let's say you have been doing 10 out of 100 marks in your assignment. You need to do good deeds for the rest of your life. Let's say an average person lives 75 years... You have 45 years to do good deeds. You have one big advantage of multiplying your good deeds for example praying in a mosque will get you the reward of 27 times compared to praying at home. Charitable work etc will get you extra rewards whereas bad deeds will only get you 1 sin on one lousy act.
Do you work with Experian Credit? That sounds like their algorithm for giving credit score.
 
