Will give Independence to kashmir PM Imran

وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے کہا ہے کہ 'میں کشمیر کے لوگوں کو یہ کہنا چاہتا ہوں کہ انشااللہ جب آپ کو آپ کا حق ملے گا۔ مقبوضہ کشمیر اور آزاد کشمیر۔۔ جب آپ اپنی قسمت کا فیصلہ کریں گے، آپ کشمیر کے لوگ جب انشااللہ پاکستان کے حق میں فیصلہ کریں گے، اس کے بعد پاکستان کشمیر کے لوگوں کو وہ حق دے گا، ان کو وہ...

On the kashmir day pm Imran Khan have said that will give people of kashmir the choice of to be a independent country. He further said that it's entirely on the people of Kashmir that they either want to be a part of Pakistan or to be a independent new country. His this statement is going to be criticized in Pakistan by the masses and will be labelled as a traitor by the opposition,. Prime Minister's this statement is going to cost him heavily,