Will give Independence to kashmir PM Imran

Village life

On the kashmir day pm Imran Khan have said that will give people of kashmir the choice of to be a independent country. He further said that it's entirely on the people of Kashmir that they either want to be a part of Pakistan or to be a independent new country. His this statement is going to be criticized in Pakistan by the masses and will be labelled as a traitor by the opposition,. Prime Minister's this statement is going to cost him heavily,
کشمیر کو آزادی کا حق دیں گے: وزیر اعظم پاکستان عمران خان - BBC News اردو

وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے کہا ہے کہ ’میں کشمیر کے لوگوں کو یہ کہنا چاہتا ہوں کہ انشااللہ جب آپ کو آپ کا حق ملے گا۔ مقبوضہ کشمیر اور آزاد کشمیر۔۔ جب آپ اپنی قسمت کا فیصلہ کریں گے، آپ کشمیر کے لوگ جب انشااللہ پاکستان کے حق میں فیصلہ کریں گے، اس کے بعد پاکستان کشمیر کے لوگوں کو وہ حق دے گا، ان کو وہ...
Kashmiri will pick Pakistan

He knows that

There may be a small minority speaking for independence but he knows Pakistan can secure the majority and easily too
 
Patriot forever

On the kashmir day pm Imran Khan have said that will give people of kashmir choice to be a independent country. He further said that it's entirely on the people of Kashmir that they either want to be a part of Pakistan or to be a independent new country. His this statement is going to be criticized in Pakistan by the masses and will be labelled as a traitor by the opposition,. Prime Minister's this statement is going to cost him heavily,
کشمیر کو آزادی کا حق دیں گے: وزیر اعظم پاکستان عمران خان - BBC News اردو

وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے کہا ہے کہ 'میں کشمیر کے لوگوں کو یہ کہنا چاہتا ہوں کہ انشااللہ جب آپ کو آپ کا حق ملے گا۔ مقبوضہ کشمیر اور آزاد کشمیر۔۔ جب آپ اپنی قسمت کا فیصلہ کریں گے، آپ کشمیر کے لوگ جب انشااللہ پاکستان کے حق میں فیصلہ کریں گے، اس کے بعد پاکستان کشمیر کے لوگوں کو وہ حق دے گا، ان کو وہ...
In simple words he is talking about the plebiscite in accordance with UN security council resolution, which is exactly what India does not want.
Self determination is the phrase, we have been taught since childhood.
They will side with Pakistan.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1357592146468036609
 
I am from, Kashmir, Mirpur, islamgarh. I very much doubt independent vote would be more then two three lakh i.e. 300K. Vast majority will choose Pakistan and i am Pakistani first and Kashmiri second. Anyone wanting indepedence in my books is a traitor and should be hanged.
 
I am from, Kashmir, Mirpur, islamgarh. I very much doubt independent vote would be more then two three lakh i.e. 300K. Vast majority will choose Pakistan and i am Pakistani first and Kashmiri second. Anyone wanting indepedence in my books is a traitor and should be hanged.
Independent to be hanged that is 300k in your conservative calculation .. You need a long rope to do that ..
 
Meanwhile 2nd blast happened in Quetta during Kashmir rally!

Two killed, four injured in Kashmir rally blast in Quetta | The Express Tribune

At least two people were killed while four others sustained injuries when a blast occurred after a rally — organised in solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) — had culminated in Quetta
Colonel R&AWjesh at work!
I am from, Kashmir, Mirpur, islamgarh. I very much doubt independent vote would be more then two three lakh i.e. 300K. Vast majority will choose Pakistan and i am Pakistani first and Kashmiri second. Anyone wanting indepedence in my books is a traitor and should be hanged.
Can you even speak Kashmiri?

Tske chhuke koshur bolaan?
 
