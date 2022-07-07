What's new

Will Erdogan announce on July 20th the annexation of the occupied territories of Cyprus?

The powerful man of the Greek lobby in the USA, executive director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC), Eddie Zemenidis, speaking on the First Program, made a serious revelation about Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to what he said, there is a rumor in Washington that the president of Turkey will announce the annexation of the Occupied Territories on July 20.

"Yesterday it was circulated in Washington that Mr. Erdogan will do something big in the occupied territories on July 20."

The prevailing scenario, he argued, is that the Turkish president may announce the annexation of the Occupied Territories, while he noted that there is the intention of the American side to send a relevant resolution to the United Nations Security Council.


www.onalert.gr

ΗΠΑ: «Υπάρχουν φήμες ότι ο Ερντογάν θα ανακοινώσει την προσάρτηση των Κατεχομένων στις 20 Ιουλίου» | OnAlert

Σύμφωνα με τον Έντι Ζεμενίδης στις ΗΠΑ, υπάρχει φημολογία στην Ουάσινγκτον ότι ο Ερντογάν θα ανακοινώσει την προσάρτηση των Κατεχομένων στις 20 Ιουλίου.
www.onalert.gr www.onalert.gr
 

