What's new

WIll Delta enter pakistan?

A

aryadravida

FULL MEMBER
Feb 7, 2020
623
-21
615
Country
India
Location
India
WIll Delta variant which is wreaking havoc across the world enter pakistan? Pak's neighbour afghanistan is facing crisis due to it. Even Bangladesh has put lockdowns as cases are soaring.
The course of delta in pak depends on how much percent of population has already been infected. If 70 percent of urban population is already infected,pak is more or less safe.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

N.Siddiqui
450 Indians stranded in Pakistan due to Covid curbs return home
Replies
0
Views
114
N.Siddiqui
N.Siddiqui
M
Death of the delta in Sindh
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
El Sidd
El Sidd
Old School
Biggest Ivory Workshop in Ancient World Discovered in Pakistan
Replies
1
Views
498
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8
J
HAIDER
Lockheed Receives Mission Planning Contract for Potential F-16 Sales to India, Pakistan, 21 Other Nations
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
5K
araz
araz
HAIDER
Forget the F-22 or F-35: Here Are 3 Exotic Stealth Fighters You've Never Heard Of
Replies
13
Views
2K
Indos
Indos

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom