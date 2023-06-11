What's new

Will Cyclone Biparjoy provide temporary financial relief?

Will Cyclone Biparjoy provide temporary financial relief?

  • No, the world will not fall for the Covid/Floods trick again

  • Yes, Climate Change is a sensitive issue and these people are experts at begging

  • A little cash, but not enough to prevent default

  • A lot of cash, but it will be siphoned off and not benefit Pak

Bevvy Rosh

Bevvy Rosh

Mar 28, 2023
Pakistan economy has been in dire straits for a long time. Pakistan has already defaulted as it is restructuring (Rollover) bilateral loans with China and KSA. It is just a matter of time before Pakistan decalres official bankruptcy. The currenct PDM govt. is trying to avoid default by hook or crook till September when elections are held. The new govt will be forced to declare bankrputcy and PDM can wash it's hands off the blame.

One strategy Pakistan has repeatedly used to avoid default is to use any contemporary crisis to beg temporary debt rescheduling on humanitarian basis. PTI found it's excuse from 2020-22 in the form of Covid, many payments were deferred which resulted in balooning foreign debt by $43 Billion. Yet, it gave IK the breathing space in economic front he was desperately looking for.

PDM used Indus Floods of 2022 to beg temporary respite in payments of foreign debts. No debts were written off but temporary relief in payment schedule of many bilateral and multilateral debts gave PDM an opportunity to provide temporary relief from inflation for a few months. Subsidised wheat and cheaper fuel/electricity charges went a long way in curbing inflation.

Things were looking extermely difficult till last week, with IMF taking a firm stance against Pakistan Govt.'s lack of economic structural reforms. No further loans by IMF and subsequently by KSA and China were clear signals for economic meltdown. But now we hear about the new Cyclone. Will Cyclone Biparjoy provide the temporary relief Ishaq Dar has been searching for? Will it cause enough destruction of man and material in Sindh and Balochistan for Sherry Rehman to cry crocodile tears over "Climate Change" and beg global donors to provide some cash/kind assistance as well as defer repayment of multilateral debts? If the cyclone causes enough damage PDM might be able to sail the boat to september and hand over the govt to PTI, which in turn would be forced to declare bankruptcy/default of Pakistan.
 
Bevvy Rosh

Bevvy Rosh

Mar 28, 2023
www.rediff.com

'Climate change is used as an excuse for calamities'

'It is high time that we act instead of just talking about how and why the climate is changing.'
www.rediff.com


www.brecorder.com

Cyclone Biparjoy: Climate minister says conditions supporting system may intensify

Sherry Rehman directs relevant authorities to ensure public safety
www.brecorder.com
 
Mav3rick

Mav3rick

Bevvy Rosh said:
Pakistan economy has been in dire straits for a long time. Pakistan has already defaulted as it is restructuring (Rollover) bilateral loans with China and KSA. It is just a matter of time before Pakistan decalres official bankruptcy. The currenct PDM govt. is trying to avoid default by hook or crook till September when elections are held. The new govt will be forced to declare bankrputcy and PDM can wash it's hands off the blame.

One strategy Pakistan has repeatedly used to avoid default is to use any contemporary crisis to beg temporary debt rescheduling on humanitarian basis. PTI found it's excuse from 2020-22 in the form of Covid, many payments were deferred which resulted in balooning foreign debt by $43 Billion. Yet, it gave IK the breathing space in economic front he was desperately looking for.

PDM used Indus Floods of 2022 to beg temporary respite in payments of foreign debts. No debts were written off but temporary relief in payment schedule of many bilateral and multilateral debts gave PDM an opportunity to provide temporary relief from inflation for a few months. Subsidised wheat and cheaper fuel/electricity charges went a long way in curbing inflation.

Things were looking extermely difficult till last week, with IMF taking a firm stance against Pakistan Govt.'s lack of economic structural reforms. No further loans by IMF and subsequently by KSA and China were clear signals for economic meltdown. But now we hear about the new Cyclone. Will Cyclone Biparjoy provide the temporary relief Ishaq Dar has been searching for? Will it cause enough destruction of man and material in Sindh and Balochistan for Sherry Rehman to cry crocodile tears over "Climate Change" and beg global donors to provide some cash/kind assistance as well as defer repayment of multilateral debts? If the cyclone causes enough damage PDM might be able to sail the boat to september and hand over the govt to PTI, which in turn would be forced to declare bankruptcy/default of Pakistan.
Despite your wettest dream, Pakistan has neither defaulted nor will it default. All the loans from Bilateral lenders were returned, renegotiated and then refinanced. We have made all the payments before their actual date. Pakistan did not request any respite for any payment as it would have meant technical default so stop with your lies and propaganda.

Even if there is no external help, we will still not default as the shortage of 5-6 Billion next year will be fulfilled through plan B if IMF does not come through for a bigger, new program with the incoming Government.

And Inshallah no Cyclone will hit Karachi as it is already protected due to its inner location. And if damage does occur with the will of Allah, then we shall cope with it like we did with the floods where global help has been negligible so far.

Bevvy Rosh said:
https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-...75-bln-covid-19-support-funds-imf-2021-08-24/

It is a legitimate question. The identity of the person asking is inconsequential. IMF allowed repayment of interest on loans to be delayed and gave new fresh loans. It's not an accusation but a fact.
There was IMF COVID support for many countries and loan repayments were rescheduled globally to cope with one of the worst global disasters.
 
Bevvy Rosh

Bevvy Rosh

Mar 28, 2023
Mav3rick said:
Despite your wettest dream, Pakistan has neither defaulted nor will it default. All the loans from Bilateral lenders were returned, renegotiated and then refinanced. We have made all the payments before their actual date. Pakistan did not request any respite for any payment as it would have meant technical default so stop with your lies and propaganda.

Even if there is no external help, we will still not default as the shortage of 5-6 Billion next year will be fulfilled through plan B if IMF does not come through for a bigger, new program with the incoming Government.

And Inshallah no Cyclone will hit Karachi as it is already protected due to its inner location. And if damage does occur with the will of Allah, then we shall cope with it like we did with the floods where global help has been negligible so far.


There was IMF COVID support for many countries and loan repayments were rescheduled globally to cope with one of the worst global disasters.
Either you're lying or just ill-informed.

I guess you should read from neutral sources and not Pakistani channels.
 
Bevvy Rosh

Bevvy Rosh

Mar 28, 2023
Mav3rick said:
Despite your wettest dream, Pakistan has neither defaulted nor will it default. All the loans from Bilateral lenders were returned, renegotiated and then refinanced. We have made all the payments before their actual date. Pakistan did not request any respite for any payment as it would have meant technical default so stop with your lies and propaganda.

Even if there is no external help, we will still not default as the shortage of 5-6 Billion next year will be fulfilled through plan B if IMF does not come through for a bigger, new program with the incoming Government.

And Inshallah no Cyclone will hit Karachi as it is already protected due to its inner location. And if damage does occur with the will of Allah, then we shall cope with it like we did with the floods where global help has been negligible so far.


There was IMF COVID support for many countries and loan repayments were rescheduled globally to cope with one of the worst global disasters.
www.independent.co.uk

Pakistan has effectively already defaulted, says defence minister

Pakistan embroiled in one of the worst economic crises with forex reserves falling to lowest in 10 years
www.independent.co.uk www.independent.co.uk

www.reuters.com

Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 billion in bilateral debt

Pakistan's new finance minister, Ishaq Dar, told Reuters on Friday that he will seek rescheduling of some $27 billion worth of non-Paris Club debt largely owed to China, but will not pursue haircuts as part of any restructuring.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
Mav3rick

Mav3rick

Bevvy Rosh said:
www.independent.co.uk

Pakistan has effectively already defaulted, says defence minister

Pakistan embroiled in one of the worst economic crises with forex reserves falling to lowest in 10 years
www.independent.co.uk www.independent.co.uk

www.reuters.com

Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 billion in bilateral debt

Pakistan's new finance minister, Ishaq Dar, told Reuters on Friday that he will seek rescheduling of some $27 billion worth of non-Paris Club debt largely owed to China, but will not pursue haircuts as part of any restructuring.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
