The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a buzz-word in the region today. China finds it as a conduit to expand its tentacles, while Pakistan thinks that it can propel its fledgling economy. Amid the expectations and euphoria, have we ever thought as to how CPEC will affect Pakistan? Yes, it is a game changer; it would change the rules of play. It would change our identity. It wouldn’t only change our socio-economic condition, but its impact would be socio-cultural as well.Pakistani media houses are running on a policy to copy the foreign content for gaining more viewership. The electronic media is an industry of a business of billion rupees.Culture is a way of life of a society, its ideas, beliefs, language, values, knowledge, customs and the things it practices. The social institutions like family, religion, and school are considered as a practical field of a social life, and media is responsible for the preservation of this culture, but Pakistani media has failed to fulfill its role. Resultantly, its culture is prone to vandalism. Pakistani media houses are running on a policy to copy the foreign content for gaining more viewership. The electronic media is an industry of a business of billion rupees. They have nothing to do with the distraction of the society; their focus is always on making more and more money.Read more: CPEC: Is the sovereignty of Pakistan being compromised? Pakistan is a multilingual and multi-cultural society of the unique ethics, values, norms, and beliefs which form a very charming and attractive national culture. But it has been imperialized by the Western, Indian and Arabic culture, which means that it is a practice of promoting the culture or language of one nation in another. The foreign media are also pursuing their own agendas. Unfortunately, Pakistani media houses also promote foreign culture more than that of Pakistan. Youth is more influenced by it and is adopting their ways which are actually unethical and against our religious values and morals. The culture of joint family system is slowly being replaced by nuclear family systems. Parents are being sent to old age homes. Due to media, the foreign cultures are slowly engulfing our society.Imperialism is aided when a strong culture overshadows the weaker one. In cultural imperialism, language, a way of life and most importantly values of a strong culture are adopted by the weaker culture. But Pakistan does not have a weak culture, its media made it weaker by failing to promote it. So foreign media has gained an advantage and injected their unethical cultural values. The Pakistani society, especially elite class picked the American, European, and even Indian culture very quickly and even became a part of it. Our culture is being threatened. The new born generation even doesn’t know what actually our culture is.Read more: CPEC: Pakistan’s economic development or China’s Imperialism The adaptation depends upon another factor, the level of interaction, which in the case of CPEC is going to increase. With the influx of Chinese in Pakistan, We would enter into a competition with our Chinese friends. We would start adopting their cultural pattern and way of life.The spread of Chinese culture and languageThe future cooperation between Chinese and Pakistani media will help to disseminate Chinese culture in Pakistan, for enhancing mutual understanding between the two traditions and two countries. But it will affect otherwise, it would have a socio-cultural spillover in Pakistan.