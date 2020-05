Meh, Pakistan gdp has gone to crap since imandar took control and people survived. In fact, the imandar government was showing people how there's no poverty and mehengai and it's all media hysteria.If people survived the vicious imandar government before corona, they can do it again. It is Allah that feeds us and despite the efforts of vicious leaders who want to starve us, people still get food to eat.I wish the world stops giving us and poor countries loans and aid, it never reaches the poor but feeds the bellies of our leaders and make them even more powerful.