War profiteering

Will China’s rivals benefit from the trade war?

But the trade war cuts both ways. “Factory Asia”—the web of supply chains that is spread across the region, often centered around China—accounts for nearly half of global manufacturing. The more closely countries are integrated with China, the more that they, too, will suffer from America’s tariffs. The question is whether the gains from any business they snap up from China will offset the slowdown in China-centered trade.