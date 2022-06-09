Will China’s rail link between Xinjiang, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan change the great power rivalry in Central Asia? ​

25 years after the plan was hatched, a 523km (325-mile) rail line between China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will begin construction next year, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov says

Analysts say railway will bring enormous economic benefits, but could also stoke geopolitical competition between China, Russia and the US

After years of wrangling, construction is set to start on the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, which Chinese authorities hope will bring big economic benefits. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen

Russia always sees the former Soviet Union states as its sphere of influence



Pan Guang ​

A freight train on the China-Europe Railway Express leaves Xiamen for Budapest, the capital of Hungary. Photo: Xinhua