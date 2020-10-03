What's new

Will China Take Ladakh

The Chinese have always considered Ladakh as part of western Tibet. They have never recognised the Indian rule.

What will Pakistani position be if China takes it?

China has taken a lot of Indian land since the 60's and India has not been able to get any of it back.

What will the US position be if China indeed takes Ladakh?
 
