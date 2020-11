manga said: That is upto china and india.

Funny you say that when your administration say that it is a bilateral matter and US should not interfere. Exposed! Click to expand...

This is upto China and US. India wanted to make a profit from China-US tensions. US used India's greed and seduced India to mess with China.China saying US should not interfere doesn't mean China didn't know US was already involved and was the pushing hand behind India. It means the incident would not have happened and would be settled much more easily if it wasn't for US.