Reality check! USA and China are not Pakistan's allies. They are allies of their interests and objectives. When the objective is achieved suddenly Pakistan looses its importance. In history every powerful nation has abandoned a weak, burdensome ally, when the burden got too much to carry. And China in the future will not hesitate to disown Pakistan and it's interests when the force against Pakistan is a nation with which Chinese have more trade. Pakistan's situation is, Bakray ki maanh khayr mana rahi heh, meaning Pakistan is like a sheep running around to escape the impending slaughter [of Eid/America], each year it escapes, it goes i just survived a attempt on life. Being a weak nation Pakistan really has no allies. It has nations whose interests have kept it alive till now.



Creation of Pakistan. Americans started supporting financing Pakistan to prevent it from becoming communist block. When that threat began to weaker and Pakistan became irrelevent Soviets invaded Afghanistan and suddenly Pakistan become prominent. Used by Americans and Western nations to train and prepare Wahhabi/Deobandi millitants to fight in Afghanistan against Russians. Russians left eventually and now Pakistan supported Taliban ... Saudi Arabia and countries surrounding it funded Taliban advance cause Wahhabism/Deobandism was gaining foot-hold. That came to an end and Pakistan allied itself with the Western nations against Taliban after 11th Sept and have remained relevent until American army pull-out. Now when the shit was about to hit the fan. Allah sent the Chinese as a blessing in disguise. Pakistani government present and future all should be working to ditch America soon as and taking advantage of Chinese interests and ensuring they have China so entangled in Pakistan due to their interests that they cannot and would not dare to do what they have done to North Korea (i.e. ok'd, sanctions).



In short Pakistan is a country being kept alive due to interests of others. And Pakistani public and goverments have done nothing to get this far after independence. Its purely a act of miracle that useless country like Pakistan still exists and will continue to exist till for seeable future. Bottom line is a country is only good as the leadership of country. And leadership of Pakistan to be frank I wouldn't make them presidents of Noora Kushti match. They do not have traits of leaders. At best I would appoint them presidents of gutter cleaners organisation in Pakistan. The only sensible and intelligent leader Pakistan produced with all his faults, including irreligious secularism, was Bhutto. He truly understood global politics. And only other Muslim leader who truly made this grade and exceeded Bhutto is Iran's former president Ahmadin Nejad. Currently Pakistan doesn't have a/any leader who can actually lead Pakistan with dignity and respect. Even a backwater like North Korea demands and has earned more respect then Pakistan.



With regards to Afghanistan. Pakistan should open new front against Afghanistan, claim so and so region of Afghanistan is Pakistani territory, start producing maps depicting it as such. And I don't mean a little village around the border, but far as, Kunduz, Baghlan, Kabul, Ghazni, Kandahar, Lashkar Gah, Zaranj. And then give Pakistani tribals the permission to gradually over inhabit Afghan territory and with aim of protecting the life of Pakistani citizens give Pakistani free hand to deal with ANA as they deem fit. And territory taken by Pakistan and its inhabitants should be provided all the facilities and amunities as rest of Pakistan. Create jobs, provide health care, education, etc. And win the population over. Also ask China to give back the territory they got from Pakistan and alternatively make them unresistable deals for their companies. And sign defense pact with China. Thats my vision for greater Pakistan.

