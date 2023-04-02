

Chinese scientists make quantum leap with first practical use computer The 24-qubit Wuyuan is based on superconducting chip technology and was delivered to an unknown user more than a year ago Company founder Guo Guoping says the technology will produce visible benefits to daily life within three to five years China has become the third country – after Canada and...

Will China beat the US in quantum computing in the future? Answer (1 of 3): Currently China is well behind the US in quantum technology. American companies are making a big push in the field. IBM is leading the way having world’s most powerful Quantum computer with 433 qubits beating the 2nd place which also belong to IBM - Eagle which has 127 qubits. h...

China is now the third country worldwide to have built and delivered quantum computers after Canada and the United States first shipped theirs in 2011 and 2019, respectively.Origin Quantum Computing Technology Co, established in Hefei in 2017, says it has delivered a 24-qubit quantum computer – known as Benyuan Wuyuan – that reportedly uses self-developed superconducting chip technology.The company says it will launch a faster quantum computer called Wukong, the name of the Monkey King in Chinese mythology, later this year.The announcement has prompted IT columnists and observers to speculate on China’s chances of catching up with the US in the race to lead the quantum computing revolution.The consensus seems to be that China is four to five years behind the US in the quantum computer industry – but could in the decades ahead take the lead as the high-tech competition evolves.For the origin of Origin, flash back to September 2017, when Guo Guoping, deputy director of the Key Laboratory of Quantum Information, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), led a team of scientists in establishing Origin Quantum in Hefei. In Mandarin Chinese, Benyuan means Origin.In its series A round of fundraising in January 2021, the company received over 100 million yuan (US$15.5 million) from a group of investors led by the China Internet Investment Fund. In the series B round last July, it raised 1 billion yuan from new investors led by Shenzhen Capital Group’s Hotland Investment Asset Management.============================================================