Will China bail out Biden?

“We are also facing inflationary pressures,” Jin said, “but because our production has resumed and the supply of products is sufficient, we can manage inflation pressures better. The United States is not so easy to manage. They need us to provide goods. Otherwise, you won’t be able buy anything with so much money, and eventually money will become gold coupons.”

These considerations help explain China’s recent demands that the United States remove tariffs and technology sanctions, and drop extradition proceedings against Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer, Jin said. “The reasons mentioned above have made us very confident now. If you have enough confidence, you can make your request very frankly,” Jin told The Observer.

Will China bail out Biden? Renmin University professor Jin Canrong has Washington’s attention. The senior director for China at the US National Security Council, Rush Doshi, cited him two dozen times in a new book entitled &…

China’s exports to the United States in 2021 stabilized well above the long-term trend line, at an annual rate of about $550 billion. The above chart shows Chinese data for exports to the US (these are more accurate than US data, because many US companies routed Chinese imports through other countries to avoid tariffs).