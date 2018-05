I would like to see that bill. I seriously doubt it.



the articles are Islamic law and they are perhaps the most basic and common knowledge Islamic law that a leader must he Sadiq and ameen.



The Parliament cannot make a law that is repugnant to Islamic values or Islamic laws. It simply can't and if it does then that law can be challenged in the supreme court or the federal shariah court. Bhutto was ten times stronger than this guy and even his land reforms were set aside in that famous qazalbaksh case.



There is a reason the parliament didn't pass any law to bring him back when the verdict came and instead passed a party leadership bill which again was struck down as it was repugnant to Islamic value of a leader must be Sadiq and ameen and we saw nawaza get kicked off his party presidentship.



And I am simply talking judicial and legal processes here. I won't even touch what hell breaks loose when you pass an unislamic bill and mark my words trying to remove Sadiq and ameen will be considered unislamic.



Changing Islamic laws in pakistan is not easy. Infact if the constitution of 1973 is to be looked at, its almost impossible as there are hurdles and challenges. The only way to do that is to actually point out and explain that the law being brought forward is more Islamic and the previous law is unislamic yet how do you explain to the courts and the moulvis and to the people that a leader doesn't have to he Sadiq and ameen to rule an Islamic country and this is perfectly fine in Islam.



As I said. I would like to see that bill.

