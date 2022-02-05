Will Canada Be the First Country to Go Cashless? U.K. Survey Suggests It’s Likely

Coins and banknotes may soon be a thing of the past as more Canadians choose to go cashless in favour of contactless payment options like credit cards and mobile wallets — a trend accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thankfully, Canada supports the technology and infrastructure to allow people across the country to adapt. As a result, a recent money.co.uk study recognized Canada for having the most cashless economy in the world as of May 2021.
The report ranked each country using a score based on contactless payment limits, the number of major e-wallet operators available, the number of automated teller machines (ATMs) per 100,000 adults, and the percentage of those aged 15-plus with debit and/or credit cards.
Canada topped the chart with a score of 79.1 out of 100, which may come as a surprise to some. However, an estimated 83% of the population own a credit card in Canada — the highest usage in the world. Not only that, but Canadian cardholders can also access the highest contactless payment limit at C$250, more than any other country.
The world’s leading cashless countries
|Country
|Score out of 100
|1. Canada
|79.1
|2. Hong Kong
|76.8
|3. Singapore
|76.2
|4. New Zealand
|75.0
|5. Japan
|74.1
|6. Australia
|72.3
|7. Norway
|72.2
|8. United Arab Emirates
|72.1
|9. Switzerland
|70.9
|10. Finland
|70.0
The pros and cons of going cash-freeWhile electronic payments can have advantages like reducing fraud and money laundering, digital transactions also have downsides. money.co.uk lists potential pros and cons to ditching the banknote.
Pros:
- Digital records can reduce fraud and criminal activities.
- Contactless payments are convenient for everyday purchases and travelling abroad.
- Forgoing cash can save time and resources, reducing transportation, handling procedures and storage of money.
- Vulnerable people and those unfamiliar with technology may be without payment options.
- Glitches and outages can cause issues when people are too reliant on technology.
- Cyberattacks pose a threat in the electronic world; no one is safe from fraud online.
- Cashless payments have an ease of use that can lead to overspending and mismanagement of finances.
