What's new

Will Canada Be the First Country to Go Cashless? U.K. Survey Suggests It’s Likely

Introvert

Introvert

FULL MEMBER
Dec 28, 2006
1,043
3
652
1644036237532.png


Coins and banknotes may soon be a thing of the past as more Canadians choose to go cashless in favour of contactless payment options like credit cards and mobile wallets — a trend accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thankfully, Canada supports the technology and infrastructure to allow people across the country to adapt. As a result, a recent money.co.uk study recognized Canada for having the most cashless economy in the world as of May 2021.

The report ranked each country using a score based on contactless payment limits, the number of major e-wallet operators available, the number of automated teller machines (ATMs) per 100,000 adults, and the percentage of those aged 15-plus with debit and/or credit cards.

Canada topped the chart with a score of 79.1 out of 100, which may come as a surprise to some. However, an estimated 83% of the population own a credit card in Canada — the highest usage in the world. Not only that, but Canadian cardholders can also access the highest contactless payment limit at C$250, more than any other country.

The world’s leading cashless countries
CountryScore out of 100
1. Canada79.1
2. Hong Kong76.8
3. Singapore76.2
4. New Zealand75.0
5. Japan74.1
6. Australia72.3
7. Norway72.2
8. United Arab Emirates72.1
9. Switzerland70.9
10. Finland70.0

The pros and cons of going cash-free​

While electronic payments can have advantages like reducing fraud and money laundering, digital transactions also have downsides. money.co.uk lists potential pros and cons to ditching the banknote.

Pros:

  • Digital records can reduce fraud and criminal activities.
  • Contactless payments are convenient for everyday purchases and travelling abroad.
  • Forgoing cash can save time and resources, reducing transportation, handling procedures and storage of money.
Cons:

  • Vulnerable people and those unfamiliar with technology may be without payment options.
  • Glitches and outages can cause issues when people are too reliant on technology.
  • Cyberattacks pose a threat in the electronic world; no one is safe from fraud online.
  • Cashless payments have an ease of use that can lead to overspending and mismanagement of finances.
With the invention of cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other digital assets, there is no telling where electronic payments will lead. As of now, cashless societies seem like the way forward, but only time will tell how and when countries will meet this historic milestone.

rates.ca

Will Canada Be the First Country to Go Cashless? U.K. Survey Suggests It’s Likely

Canada is leading the race to be the first completely cashless society, followed closely by Hong Kong and Singapore.
rates.ca rates.ca
 
Tshering22

Tshering22

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 19, 2010
18,183
4
21,391
Country
India
Location
India
I thought China is the first country that is almost cashless already long before. Someone here said that over 80% of the transactions are done through Alipay and WECHAT.

Can @beijingwalker confirm this number? By when does China plan to go 100% cashles with the introduction of Digital Yuan? Thanks!
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
27,097
-39
62,264
Country
China
Location
China
Tshering22 said:
I thought China is the first country that is almost cashless already long before. Someone here said that over 80% of the transactions are done through Alipay and WECHAT.

Can @beijingwalker confirm this number? By when does China plan to go 100% cashles with the introduction of Digital Yuan? Thanks!
Click to expand...
Typical western journalism who think the world revolve around western pro countries only.

That chart is the same 2019 pre pandemic chart ranking of countries best to handle such situations.

bK-RLi3zmyr_P9JO6Afm7tpLOZDiO_kzPwrnjhm8o40.jpg
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
43,513
-5
85,503
Country
China
Location
China
Tshering22 said:
I thought China is the first country that is almost cashless already long before. Someone here said that over 80% of the transactions are done through Alipay and WECHAT.

Can @beijingwalker confirm this number? By when does China plan to go 100% cashles with the introduction of Digital Yuan? Thanks!
Click to expand...
I don't know how accurate this report is, but I haven't seen cash for years in China, many don't even remember what real RMB look like already.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Bilal9
Joy: Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society
Replies
6
Views
444
Bilal9
Bilal9
beijingwalker
China aims to turn digital yuan into a truly global currency to rival US dollar
2
Replies
25
Views
2K
vi-va
vi-va
_NOBODY_
Cashless Society and its wonders
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
2K
Bouncer
B
aziqbal
The Beijing Olympics won't be the splashy launch China wanted for its digital currency
Replies
5
Views
248
aziqbal
aziqbal
B
China fast-tracks digital yuan trials for Beijing Winter Olympics
Replies
0
Views
170
Beidou2020
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom