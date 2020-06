Nonetheless, China is still biggest source of TikTok revenue through iOS users alone. $122.9 million of TikTok 2019 revenue comes from its home market; 69% of the total. The US comes in second place, with its $36 million contribution accounting for 20% TikTok 2019 revenue. The UK, contributing 2% ($2.4 million), was in third place. Click to expand...

this means that even though India has the highest number of users of tik tok(outside china), it is'nt generating the highest amount of revenue for bytedance.Rather the US takes the 2nd position(1st position = China)the customer base in India isnt generating enough revenue when compared to the US or UK market .1)US, UK = way lesser users, but generating higher income2)India = way more users, but generating lesser income