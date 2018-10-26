What's new

‘Will build our own fighter jets’: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday expressed a desire to build fighter jets in Bangladesh to protect its sovereignty.

"We're building the Air Force to make it competitive, and we have a desire to build fighter jets in Bangladesh. We're taking preparations to protect our air border with our own [strength]," she said.

The Prime Minister said this while handing over the National Standard to 11 Squadron and 21 Squadron of Bangladesh Air Force.

The programme was held at Air Base Birsreshtha Matiur Rahman in Jashore and the Prime Minister joined it virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

Sheikh Hasina said the government has taken steps to protect the country's sovereignty and take the country some steps ahead in defending it. "I believe we'll be able to get success in this regard, Inshallah."

The Prime Minister mentioned about the 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University' and aeronautical centre where the research works would be done effectively.

Hasina said protecting the dignity of the national flag is the sacred duty of all the armed forces personnel. "We attained the national flag in lieu of the blood of millions of martyrs. This flag is the symbol of our independence, honour and dignity. It's the sacred duty of all members of the armed forces to protect the dignity of the flag."

The Prime Minister said she thinks that the members of the armed forces will remain ready always to make any sacrifice for protecting the dignity of the flag, the country's independence, sovereignty and while performing duties in the international arena in peacekeeping missions in the UN so that the dignity of Bangladesh could be increased. "You'll perform your duties keeping eyes on that."

Recalling the efforts of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to build the Air Force after the independence of the country, she said the Father of the Nation in 1974 formulated Defence Policy for Bangladesh.

"Following those footsteps, we've formulated Forces Goal 2030 to make our armed forces a time-befitting and modern one, and we've started implementing that," she said.

Hasina also briefly described the induction of various modern and technology-based equipment in the Air Force.

As the country is celebrating Mujib Borsha, she said, the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, the government has taken massive programmes for the overall development of the country and implementing those to change the fate of the general people including those who are living in the rural areas.

"We'll celebrate the Golden Jubilee of our Independence, let's promise on the eve of that to make ourselves patriot and fearless," she said.

With the united efforts of all, she said, Bangladesh will be built as a developed and prosperous 'Golden Bengal' to materialise the dream of the Father of the Nation.

Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, on behalf of the Prime Minister, handed over the national flags to 11 Squadron and 21 Squadron of Bangladesh Air Force.

Bangladesh simply does not have the industrial or knowledge capacity to take on such a adventure. As usual Hasina seems to be spewing crap. More than likely BAF will procure LCA since the IAF chief is vising for a few days lol

Lets see how they compare to Burmas JF-17 who will shoot them out the sky like flys
 
Oh pls we can't even make needles for our sewing machine , how the heck can we make fighter jets lol ?

Now we can get something like the Gripen or J-10C to be manufactured in Bangladesh , it will help us get experience to eventually make something on our own. Jet engines however will be foreign sadly

Also I think a space rocket is more doable for Bangladesh unlike a fighter jet
No way we will buy the LCA , The chief knows for sure LCA is not worth it.
 
Your current army chief is part of a mafia and was a personal body guard of Hasina... you honestly expect your military to have a semblance of professionalism? I have been hearing of new fighter jets for the BAF for the last 20 years. Even your BD military forums have been spewing crap for over a few decades now. Yet nothing to show but upgraded F7s.

In reality your militarys capability is exagerated by Hasina as well as your economy. Compare the PAF VS BAF, compare Pakistans space program vs Bds space program, hell compare Islamabad/faisalabad/karachi/gwadar vs dhaka/chitagong/any city in BD. Lastly even go to the remotest area of pakistan which is x30 times your land mass and any remote area of BD and compare the infrastructure...you will notice the disparity... yet somehow you expect us to believe BD is ahead of PK economically in any sense.... what a joke :D
 
Lmao, trying to make a comparison where there isn't any just to compensate for the fact that your economy is in doldrums, projection at its best, ladies and gentlemen.


Atleast, we eradicated polio and have vaccinated more than 1% of our population against Covid-19, what has Pakistan done ?


Somehow, building aircraft was relevant in an economic comparison, just wow... What do they teach you in school ? Blind nationalism ?



Cherry picking data much ? Do you even know why our cities look different ? Because we are densely populated, which wasn't up to us, it just was.. but atleast we have stopped pumping out kids like rabbits... Meanwhile, elsewhere..

And speaking of cities, our kids can go to&fro school without having to think about blowing up.



Think before you type, don't make comparisons where there aren't any, we get it you have to feel good about your sorry state of being, that's why you have Afghanistan, compare and feel good.


By your logic, Qatar doesn't make jets, so they must be a poorer country in everyway conceivable than Pakistan.



The world's bigger than jets and tanks but people who live in a state of where war is always a possibility wouldn't understand but don't expect the rest of us to be more of them same... We aren't.
 
Lol you economic statistics were written by Hasina herself with the insight of her BF Modi. You live in BD correct? go to PK and see the level of development yourself... Even the poorest areas of Pakistan ie Balochistan has more investment than 90% of bangladesh...Infact a better comparison would be to see how many Bangladeshi children are on the adoption list compared to Pakistan :D It is not us who brag, it is your people who have have come to brag like bhangees in the last few years... Wonder why?
 
