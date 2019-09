IK should put down act 144 on Islamabad and no one should be allowed to lock the government down. Army should cordoned off the city and take away those buses on which they travel and shoes which they are wearing and make them walk back where ever they came from. Sensitive time like this when we are trying to wake up the world conscious from there slumber about Kashmir that's a perfect timing and perfect example about united Pakistan, what a dumb arse..

Click to expand...