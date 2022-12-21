What's new

Will BNP rename Shahjalal Airport to the dreary “Zia Airport”?

If BNP dares to remove the name of the great Sufi saint - they will encounter a huge backlash from Sylhetis.

The old name brings back bad memories for Sylhetis.

Quite a few Sylhetis were beaten to death by Zia’s thugs for protesting the thievery at the airport under him.

Renaming the airport was a key demand of Sylhetis.
 

