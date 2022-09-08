What's new

‘Will become more dangerous if sent to jail’ says Imran as he arrives at Islamabad High Court

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,898
19
26,093
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Security beefed up as PTI chief appears in contempt case; Fawad Chaudhry, other PTI leaders barred from entry
1662631023250.png

  • Projector and screen installed in courtroom No. 1
  • Two SSPs are among 778 police personnel deployed at the court
  • Imran Khan submitted a fresh reply on Wednesday, expressing ‘deep regret’ over his words
  • The former prime minister stopped short of offering an unconditional apolgoy
PTI Chief Imran Khan has arrived at the Islamabad High Court to appear in the contempt of court case against him.

Hundreds of security personnel have been deployed at the court since Thursday noon.

Before Imran Khan left his Bani Gala residence, several PTI leaders arrived at the court, but security officials stopped Fawad Chaudhry, Shehazad Waseem and others whose names were not found on the list provided by the Registrar’s Office.


On the instruction of judges, the court staff have installed a projector and a screen in courtroom No. 1.

Speaking to reporters Imran Khan expressed displeasure over the heavy deployment, saying that there are so many security personnel as if Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was going to appear before the court.

He also said that he would become ‘more dangerous’ if sent to jail.

Imran Khan then refused to speak more saying that his comments may be misconstrued by the court.

He said he will speak to reporters after the hearing.

The former cricketer also said that he did not watch yesterday’s match between Pakistan and Afghanistan cricket teams.

Security beefed up​

Earlier, security officials installed barbed wires and barred people without passes from entering the court premises. Those who have to appear before the court in different cases were allowed in only after undergoing strict checking.

Two senior superintendents of police (SSPs) are among 778 police personnel deployed at the court, which is also being monitored by Safe City cameras.

The court is set to meet at 2pm. A five-member larger bench headed by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the contempt case against the PTI chief.

Imran Khan’s fresh reply​

On Wednesday, Imran Khan submitted his fresh reply to the court expressing “deep regret” over his comments against woman judge Zeba Chaudhry.

However, the former prime minister stopped short of offering an unconditional apology.

In his reply, Imran Khan

  • expressed ‘deep regret’ over his ‘unintentional utterance’ against Islamabad Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry
  • offered to express ‘remorse’ to the woman judge if her “feelings were hurt”
  • urged the court to discharge him from the case under the Islamic principles of forgiveness and restraint
  • thanked the court for giving him the opportunity to submit a revised reply
www.samaaenglish.tv

‘Will become more dangerous if sent to jail’ says Imran as he arrives at Islamabad High Court

Security beefed up as PTI chief appears in contempt case; Fawad Chaudhry, other PTI leaders barred from entry
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘Don’t expect relief from courts if you do this’ IHC CJ irked by Imran’s latest statement
2
Replies
21
Views
388
Ghessan
Ghessan
S
IHC to initiate contempt proceedings against Imran Khan for demanding legal action against Police & Magistrate
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
3K
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran directs authorities concerned to shift Gill to Rawalpindi hospital
Replies
11
Views
319
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Rs240m spent on Imran’s security annually, says Islamabad police chief
Replies
6
Views
214
Azad_ Kashmiri
A
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
IMRAN KHAN GETS PRE-ARREST BAIL IN AZADI MARCH CASES
Replies
10
Views
411
Jungibaaz
Jungibaaz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom