‘Will become more dangerous if sent to jail’ says Imran as he arrives at Islamabad High Court

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 11,898
- 19
- Country
-
- Location
-
Security beefed up as PTI chief appears in contempt case; Fawad Chaudhry, other PTI leaders barred from entry
PTI Chief Imran Khan has arrived at the Islamabad High Court to appear in the contempt of court case against him.
Hundreds of security personnel have been deployed at the court since Thursday noon.
Before Imran Khan left his Bani Gala residence, several PTI leaders arrived at the court, but security officials stopped Fawad Chaudhry, Shehazad Waseem and others whose names were not found on the list provided by the Registrar’s Office.
On the instruction of judges, the court staff have installed a projector and a screen in courtroom No. 1.
Speaking to reporters Imran Khan expressed displeasure over the heavy deployment, saying that there are so many security personnel as if Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was going to appear before the court.
He also said that he would become ‘more dangerous’ if sent to jail.
Imran Khan then refused to speak more saying that his comments may be misconstrued by the court.
He said he will speak to reporters after the hearing.
The former cricketer also said that he did not watch yesterday’s match between Pakistan and Afghanistan cricket teams.
Two senior superintendents of police (SSPs) are among 778 police personnel deployed at the court, which is also being monitored by Safe City cameras.
The court is set to meet at 2pm. A five-member larger bench headed by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the contempt case against the PTI chief.
However, the former prime minister stopped short of offering an unconditional apology.
In his reply, Imran Khan
- Projector and screen installed in courtroom No. 1
- Two SSPs are among 778 police personnel deployed at the court
- Imran Khan submitted a fresh reply on Wednesday, expressing ‘deep regret’ over his words
- The former prime minister stopped short of offering an unconditional apolgoy
PTI Chief Imran Khan has arrived at the Islamabad High Court to appear in the contempt of court case against him.
Hundreds of security personnel have been deployed at the court since Thursday noon.
Before Imran Khan left his Bani Gala residence, several PTI leaders arrived at the court, but security officials stopped Fawad Chaudhry, Shehazad Waseem and others whose names were not found on the list provided by the Registrar’s Office.
On the instruction of judges, the court staff have installed a projector and a screen in courtroom No. 1.
Speaking to reporters Imran Khan expressed displeasure over the heavy deployment, saying that there are so many security personnel as if Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was going to appear before the court.
He also said that he would become ‘more dangerous’ if sent to jail.
Imran Khan then refused to speak more saying that his comments may be misconstrued by the court.
He said he will speak to reporters after the hearing.
The former cricketer also said that he did not watch yesterday’s match between Pakistan and Afghanistan cricket teams.
Security beefed upEarlier, security officials installed barbed wires and barred people without passes from entering the court premises. Those who have to appear before the court in different cases were allowed in only after undergoing strict checking.
Two senior superintendents of police (SSPs) are among 778 police personnel deployed at the court, which is also being monitored by Safe City cameras.
The court is set to meet at 2pm. A five-member larger bench headed by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the contempt case against the PTI chief.
Imran Khan’s fresh replyOn Wednesday, Imran Khan submitted his fresh reply to the court expressing “deep regret” over his comments against woman judge Zeba Chaudhry.
However, the former prime minister stopped short of offering an unconditional apology.
In his reply, Imran Khan
- expressed ‘deep regret’ over his ‘unintentional utterance’ against Islamabad Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry
- offered to express ‘remorse’ to the woman judge if her “feelings were hurt”
- urged the court to discharge him from the case under the Islamic principles of forgiveness and restraint
- thanked the court for giving him the opportunity to submit a revised reply
‘Will become more dangerous if sent to jail’ says Imran as he arrives at Islamabad High Court
Security beefed up as PTI chief appears in contempt case; Fawad Chaudhry, other PTI leaders barred from entry
www.samaaenglish.tv